Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty, weak cues signal slow Sensex, Nifty open; Ola Electric eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were likely to open lower on Monday, following Friday's sell-off in the US markets, when investors made a beeline for safe haven assets there.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, September 9, 2024: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were likely to start on a slow note on Monday, following Friday's sell-off in the US markets, when investors there made a dash for safe heaven assets there.
The trend was affirmed by GIFT Nifty futures, that were trading at 24,843 at 7:20 AM, around 60 points behind Nifty futures last close.
Share markets in Asia slid on Monday after worries about a possible US economic downturn slugged Wall Street, while dragging bond yields and commodity prices lower as investors avoided risk assets for safer harbours.
The trend was affirmed by GIFT Nifty futures, that were trading at 24,843 at 7:20 AM, around 60 points behind Nifty futures last close.
Share markets in Asia slid on Monday after worries about a possible US economic downturn slugged Wall Street, while dragging bond yields and commodity prices lower as investors avoided risk assets for safer harbours.
Japan's Nikkei bore the brunt of the early selling as a stronger yen pressured exporters, losing 2.4 per cent on top of a near 6 per cent slide last week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.6 per cent, after losing 2.25 per cent last week.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both a fraction lower after Friday's slide.
On Friday, Wall Street indexes closed sharply lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 410.34 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 40,345.41, the S&P 500 lost 94.99 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 5,408.42 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 436.83 points, or 2.55 per cent, to 16,690.83.
Fed fund futures were little changed as investors wondered whether the mixed US August payrolls report would be enough to tip the Federal Reserve into cutting rates by an outsized 50 basis points when it meets next week.
Investors are considerably more dovish and have priced in 115 basis points of easing by Christmas and another 127 basis points for 2025.
The prospect of global policy easing boosted bonds, with 10-year Treasury yields hitting 15-month lows and two-year yields the lowest since March 2023.
The 10-year was last at 3.734 per cent and the two at 3.661 per cent, leaving the curve near its steepest since mid-2022.
The drop in yields encouraged a further unwinding of yen carry trades which saw the dollar sink as deep as 141.75 yen on Friday before steadying at 142.41 early on Monday.
Data on consumer prices (CPI) from China due later on Monday are expected to show the Asian giant remains a force for disinflation, with producer prices seen falling an annual 1.4 per cent in August.
The CPI is forecast to edge up to 0.7 per cent for the year, from 0.5 per cent, mainly due to rising food prices. Figures on China's trade account due Tuesday are expected to show a slowdown in both export and import growth.
Also on Tuesday, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump debate for the first time ahead of the presidential election on November 5.
In commodity markets, the slide in bond yields kept gold restrained at $2,496 an ounce and short of its recent all-time top of $2.531.
Oil prices found some support after suffering their biggest weekly fall in 11 months last week amid persistent concerns about global demand.
Brent added 57 cents to $71.63 a barrel, while U.S. crude firmed 60 cents to $68.27 per barrel.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From Parle Products to Dabur, consumer firms load up for festival blitz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consumer companies are ramping up production while retailers are increasing stock orders compared to last year as the festival season gains momentum across various regions of the country. Firms in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables, and retail sectors are responding to a spike in demand, buoyed up by the festive atmosphere. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST Council to deliberate on taxation of insurance premium, online gaming
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GST Council on Monday is expected to deliberate on a host of issues, including taxation of insurance premium, GoM's suggestions on rate rationalisation, and a status report on online gaming, sources said. Sources said the fitment committee, comprising Centre and state tax officials, will present a report on GST levied on life, health and reinsurance premiums and the revenue implications. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 IPOs raised Rs 17,110 cr, bullfight of exchanges, and more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In August, 10 initial public offerings (IPOs) raised Rs 17,110 crore, marking the highest monthly total since May 2022. Despite this impressive fundraise, the momentum remains vigorous, with Rs 8,390 crore worth of IPOs lined up for this week alone. These include Bajaj Housing Finance (Rs 6,560 crore), PN Gadgil Jewellers (Rs 1,100 crore), Kross (Rs 500 crore), and Tolins Tyres (Rs 23 crore). Additionally, Western Carriers (India), Arkade Developers, and Northern Arc are preparing to launch their issues soon. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Share market today: Global markets, Bajaj Housing IPO, Ola Electric eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian share markets are likely to open lower, tracking weakness in global stocks that were subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting next week. At 6:48 AM GIFT Nifty futures were down 90.9 points at 24,818.5. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street traders suddenly converge on the economic hazards ahead
Stock Market LIVE Updates: For those on Wall Street clinging to the bull case on the economy, life is getting harder. Troubling data — long foretold in the bond and commodity markets — woke traders across risky assets up from their slumber this week, in the worst performance for stocks since the 2023 regional bank crisis. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India a dynamic market with long-term promise, says Sanctum Wealth CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The wealth management industry in the region, including India, has undergone remarkable growth in recent years. Singapore and Hong Kong have long been mature financial hubs for offshore wealth, while India has recently emerged as a vibrant market driven by economic expansion, wealth creation, and the stellar performance of its capital markets. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms erode by Rs 2 trn; TCS, LIC drop
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms got eroded by Rs 2,01,699.77 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest laggards, in line with weak trends in equities. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindenburg research: Sebi has lot to explain, says Cong over Mauritius FPIs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Congress on Sunday said the Sebi investigation into "the Adani Group's brazen attempt" to bypass regulations is still languishing and the capital markets regulator has a lot to explain. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Card, Laxmi Organic and GAEL among top bets by Jigar S Patel for today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On a weekly chart, SBI Card's stock consolidated within a range of approximately Rs 680 to Rs 750, signaling a phase where the stock price remained confined within these levels, neither breaking down nor rallying. This period of consolidation occurred near a potential reversal zone, with the lower boundary of the consolidation being around Rs 680. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy on dips strategy suggested for Nifty; Check support & other levels here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The recent correction in the Nifty50 index should be seen as a pullback within an overall bullish trend on short-term charts. The best trading strategy for both traders and investors is to buy on dips, especially around the support levels of 24,710 and 24,550. READ MORE
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Fin, PNB Housing, SpiceJet & Ola Electric among top stocks to track today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services has formed a joint venture with BlackRock Advisors Singapore to provide investment advisory services. It has made an initial investment of Rs 3 crore for 3,000,000 equity shares in the JV company. It aims to launch home loans and other financial products such as loans against property and loans on securities. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,860
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,860 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,400. READ MORE
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China August CPI rises 0.6%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China’s CPI surges 0.6 per cent in August, missing expectations as transport, home goods prices fall
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s second-quarter GDP comes in at 2.9%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s second-quarter GDP came in at 2.9 per cent on an annualised basis, less than the 3.2 per cent expected by economists polled by Reuters and the advance figure of 3.1 per cent.
Source: CNBC
Source: CNBC
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude at $72 per bbl
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude at $72 per bbl.
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Gift Nifty NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity MARKETS TODAY share market stock market trading global stock market Indian stock market
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:27 AM IST