Adani Group in talks with global banks to sell $1.5 billion of dollar bonds

By Saikat Das and Ishika Mookerjee



Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is in talks with global banks to raise at least $1.5 billion through dollar bond sales, a further indicator of the group’s rebound from a short seller attack.



Proceeds would be used to refinance project debt, according to people familiar with the plans, who requested anonymity to discuss private details. Adani Group aims to complete the sales in multiple tranches by the end of February, two of the people said.

Bonds would mainly be issued under the Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. units and through special purpose vehicles, according to the people. The plans include sales of green or sustainability-linked instruments, and discussions are ongoing with more than 10 banks, including in Japan, Europe and the Middle East, they said.