Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 25k; Metal, Health, Consumer, Pharma gain
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 25k; Metal, Health, Consumer, Pharma gain

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian markets opened higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street that was also driving other Asia-Pacific markets, barring China, higher.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market, BSE, NSE, Union Budget, Budget 2024

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

10:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: 10 AM market update

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Wanbury jumps 4% on update regarding product launch and development pipeline

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Nazara Technologies jumps 3.5% as co acquires stake in e-Sports startup Stan

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Tata Steel jumps 2% as UK govt approves £500-mn for co's Talbot plant upgrade

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: APSEZ gains on signing deal to develop cargo berth at Kandla port

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sectoral indices heat map

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Broader market heat map

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Losers and gainers on Nifty 50

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Losers and gainers on BSE Sensex

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Opening Bell update

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty climb at pre-open

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: 'FIIs turning buyers in last three days signals that markets will be resilient'

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Nifty has support in 24,641-24,753 zone'

8:09 AM

Stock market LIVE Updates: Gold prices climb Rs 10 to Rs 73,260, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

8:04 AM

Stock market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, APSEZ, Vedanta and BPCL among top stocks to watch today

8:01 AM

Stock market LIVE Updates: Inox Wind’s EPC Projects arm Resco Global completes Rs 350 crore equity raise

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying these stocks on Sept 12

7:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: CPI rose 0.2% in Aug as annual inflation rate hits lowest since early 2021

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty eyes gap-up; CPI, Shree Tirupati IPO listing in focus

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto stocks may see fresh sell-off if Nifty Auto breaks 25,150, show charts

7:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude above $70.71 per bbl

7:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets buzzing in trade

7:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle higher

7:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

10:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: 10 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading higher after shedding some gains from opening bell on Thursday.  

At 10:00 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 81,721, up 198 points, or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 had gained 69 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 24,987.

9:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: GE T&D shares jump over 4% after bagging multiple orders; check details

Stock Market LIVE updates: GE T&D India share price surged up to 4.44 per cent at Rs 1,800 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals.

The share price of the company has appreciated 235 per cent year to date against a rise of 13.3 per cent in the benchmark BSE Sensex during this period. READ MORE

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Wanbury jumps 4% on update regarding product launch and development pipeline

Stock Market LIVE updates: Shares of Wanbury climbed after the company gave an update on its product launch and commercialisation pipeline.

The company plans to launch two new APIs in FY25, while it has five more in the pipeline, according to its exchange filing.

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Nazara Technologies jumps 3.5% as co acquires stake in e-Sports startup Stan

Stock Market LIVE updates: The gaming company acquired a 15.86 per cent stake in blockchain-based e-sports startup Stan for $2.2 million. The platform focuses on mobile-first fan engagement and digital collectibles.
 

9:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Engineers India climbs 2% on securing orders worth Rs 4,681 crore in FY25 so far

Stock Market LIVE updates: EIL secured new orders worth Rs 4,681 crore in the first five months of FY2025, marking a 37 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
 

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Vedanta raises 1.9% after co raises $900 mn to prepay existing debt

Stock Market LIVE updates: The company has raised $900 million through a US dollar bond issue to prepay existing debt.

The bond, issued at a 10.875 per cent coupon rate, was significantly oversubscribed.
 

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Tata Steel jumps 2% as UK govt approves £500-mn for co's Talbot plant upgrade

Stock Market LIVE updates: The company has secured a £500 million grant from the UK government for its green steel project at its Port Talbot facilty. This funding supports the installation of a state-of-the-art electric arc furnace (EAF) and aims to transition the plant to greener steelmaking.
 

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: APSEZ gains on signing deal to develop cargo berth at Kandla port

Stock Market LIVE updates: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has signed a concession agreement to develop Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat, through its subsidiary DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal Limited (DPACCCTL).

The berth, expected to handle multipurpose clean cargo and container cargo, is projected to be operational by FY27.
 

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sectoral indices heat map

Stock Market LIVE updates: Across sectoral indices, the Metal, PSU Bank and Healthcare indices were the top gainers, while all the other sector indices were also trading in the green. 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Broader market heat map

Stock Market LIVE updates: In the broader markets, the BSE SmallCap was up 0.73 per cent an the BSE MidCap was up 0.94 per cent.

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Losers and gainers on Nifty 50

Stock Market LIVE updates: 40 of the 50 stocks on the BSE Sensex were in the green, while two were unchanged and the rest were in the red. 

Tata Steel, Hindalco, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel and ONGC were the top gainers, while Asian Paints, Nestle India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever, were the top drags. 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Losers and gainers on BSE Sensex

Stock Market LIVE updates: 21 of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were in the green.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, SBI and Adani Ports were the top gainers, while Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, and ITC, were the top drags. 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Opening Bell update

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in the US market that was also driving other Asian stocks, barring China, higher.  

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was at 81,840, up 317 points, or 0.39 per cent, while the Nifty 50 had gained 141 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 25,059.
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty climb at pre-open

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian equity benchmark indices climbed at pre-open, tracking overnight gains in the US market that was also driving other Asian stocks, barring China, higher.  

At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was at 81,929, up 406 points, or 0.50 per cent, while the Nifty 50 had gained 141 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 25,059.
 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE updates: 'FIIs turning buyers in last three days signals that markets will be resilient'

Stock Market LIVE updates: Latest US inflation numbers are mildly positive for markets. August CPI inflation coming at 0.2 per cent has brought down the 12-month inflation to 2.5 per cent from 2.9 per cent earlier. This paves the way for a rate cut by the Fed in September. But since core inflation continues to remain high at 3.2 per cent the Fed is likely to be cautious and refrain from a 50bp rate cut, finally settling for a 25bp rate cut. CPI inflation in India also is expected to be low at around 3.5 per cent in August. This can facilitate a rate cut by the MPC in 2024 itself. In brief, the benign inflation conditions and prospects for rate cuts are positives for stock markets.
 
FIIs turning buyers in the cash market during the last three days is another indication that the market will continue to be resilient. The record Rs 3.23 lakh crore application money from 89 lakh investors for Bajaj Housing Finance IPO is a reflection of the humongous liquidity chasing stocks in the Indian market now. The bullish undercurrent of the market will continue.

Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

Stock Market LIVE updates, Thursday, September 12, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 open on a positive note on Thursday, following overnight gains in the US markets that was also driving other Asian markets, barring China, higher.
At 10:00 AM, the BSE Sensex was up 198 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 81,721, while the Nifty 50 had gained 69 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 24,987.
Meanwhile, the US markets reversed an earlier sell-off to close higher on Wednesday, and Brent crude prices rebounded from their three and a half year lows as a key inflation report cemented expectations that the US Federal Reserve will issue a 25-basis point rate cut next week.
Investors also parsed Tuesday night's US Presidential debate to gauge potential policy shifts after the November election.
All three major US stock indices pulled a U-turn, transforming a sell-off into a rally by mid-afternoon. Tech stocks, particularly chips, were clear outperformers, putting the Nasdaq ahead of the pack.
The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed the annual inflation rate CPI shed 0.4 percentage points to a cooler-than-expected 2.5 per cent. The core measure - which excludes food and energy - posted a hotter-than-expected monthly gain of 0.3 per cent, and an annual increase of 3.2 per cent.
At last glance, financial markets have baked in an 85 per cent probability that the Fed will cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points at next week's policy meeting, with a dwindling 15 per cent chance of a double-sized 50 bp cut, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
Market participants also paid close attention to late Tuesday's US presidential debate, listening closely for potential policy clues from Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
That apart, investors in India would have their eyes peeled for index of industrial production (IIP) for July and August's consumer price index (CPI) set to be released late on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters expect CPI to rise 3.5 per cent year-on-year, compared to 3.54 per cent in July.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124.75 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 40,861.71, the S&P 500 gained 58.6 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 5,554.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 369.65 points, or 2.17 per cent, to 17,395.53.
European stocks ended the session essentially flat as investors shifted their focus to the European Central Bank and its rate decision expected on Thursday.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.01 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.62 per cent.
Following that, markets in the Asia-Pacific region opened higher on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 3 per cent in early trades and Topix gained 2.48 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi opened 1.2 per cent higher and the small cap Kosdaq advanced 2.5 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.6 per cent, meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,194, higher than the HSI’s last close of 17,108.71. Futures for mainland China’s CSI 300 stood at 3,181.6, lower than its Wednesday close at 3,186.13.
Oil prices steadied after Tuesday's sell-off as a drop in US crude inventories and potential supply disruptions from Hurricane Francine balanced against concerns over softening global demand.
US crude jumped 2.37 per cent to settle at $67.31 per barrel, while and Brent settled at $70.61 per barrel, up 2.05 per cent on the day.
Gold prices dipped as hopes dimmed for a larger interest rate cut from the Fed at next week's policy meeting. Spot gold dropped 0.2 per cent to $2,512.30 an ounce.

Next »
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50BSE NSE equityBSE NSEstock market tradingIndian stock marketsGlobal stock marketsIndian stock marketAsian marketsAsian stocksIndian stocks

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News