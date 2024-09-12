Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki targets to sell 600K CNG vehicles this fiscal: Official

Maruti Suzuki targets to sell 600K CNG vehicles this fiscal: Official

The country's largest carmaker company on Wednesday expanded its CNG model range as it rolled out its premium hatchback Swift with S-CNG trims

Arena Satelite outlet, Maruti Suzuki

The company now offers 14 models with CNG technology, Banerjee said | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India is looking to sell around 600,000 CNG vehicles in the current fiscal, an increase of around 25 per cent as compared to FY24, according to a senior company executive.
The country's largest carmaker company on Wednesday expanded its CNG model range as it rolled out its premium hatchback Swift with S-CNG trims.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This fiscal we are targeting to sell around 6 lakh CNG units. We ended last year with sales of around 477,000 units," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Partho Banerjee told PTI in an interaction.
 
In the April-August period this fiscal, the auto major has so far sold 221,000 units, he added.
The new Swift comes in three variants priced at Rs 8.19 lakh; Rs 8.46 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh respectively.
Banerjee said the S-CNG trims deliver a fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg.

More From This Section

Samsung

Tamil Nadu labour minister to meet Samsung officials to resolve strike

engineering goods exports

Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,774 crore

Paytm

Paytm to reapply for RBI's payment aggregator licence post govt approval

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm to focus on core business; deliver profitability soon: CEO Sharma

condom

Durex makes India condom push for women, rural consumers with lubes, ads

"The company pioneered the production of CNG vehicles in India back in 2010. Since then, we have sold over 2 million S-CNG vehicles to date, contributing to a significant reduction of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions," he added.
The company now offers 14 models with CNG technology, Banerjee said.
"Last fiscal year, our CNG sales in the passenger vehicle category witnessed a 46.8 per cent growth, compared to 2022-23 and registered a compound annual growth rate of around 28 per cent since 2010," he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, MSIL

Will Maruti put India's EV mission on fast lane? MSIL MD & CEO believes so

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki looks to establish holistic ecosystem for EV buyers

maruti suzuki arena

Maruti Suzuki eyes significant increase in exports by 2030: MD, CEO

Hisashi Takeuchi,Hisashi

Challenge is to develop new-age tech affordably: Maruti MD Takeuchi

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki contributes Rs 3 cr to PM CARES fund for flood relief

Topics : Maruti Suzuki CNG Maruti Suzuki Swift

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon