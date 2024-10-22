Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat-to-positive start for India; Asia markets mixed
Stock Market Today: Benchmark India equity indices were likely headed for a flat start with a slightly positive bias as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures at 7:10 AM
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, October 22, 2024: Markets in India were likely headed for a flat start with a slightly positive bias as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures at 7:10 AM, as they were trading around 10 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close, at 24,798.
India stock markets traded under pressure on Monday as investors continued to book profit at higher levels amid the ongoing Q2 earnings season. Despite a near 3-per cent surge in HDFC Bank share price, benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices closed in the negative territory today.
The BSE Sensex index moved in a band of 959 points during the day, before closing at 81,151.27, down 73.48 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty50, too, ended in the negative zone at 24,781, with losses of 73 points or 0.29 per cent.
Among sectors, the Nifty Media index declined 2.8 per cent, the Nifty Realty 1.7 per cent, the Nifty IT 1.5 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank 1.3 per cent.
Only the Nifty Auto and Financial Services indices ended in the green, gaining 0.42 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively. All other sectoral indices ended in the red.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower on Tuesday, following a mixed showing on Wall Street overnight.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading down 1.3 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.2 per cent and its small cap peer Kosdaq was down 2 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was also down 1.24 per cent, and the broad based Topix was trading 0.79 per cent lower.
In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 per cent, and the CSI300 was down 0.32 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading ahead by 0.6 per cent.
That apart, global equity markets lost ground on Monday as traders remained cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the US presidential election that helped push gold futures to new highs.
The Israeli military is continuing its attacks against Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, with hundreds of Beirut residents fleeing their homes late on Sunday as explosions rocked the Lebanese capital.
Gold prices surged to a record high on Monday and were little changed at $2,719.33 an ounce. US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent higher at $2,738.9.
The benchmark S&P 500 and Dow finished lower, with defensive stocks including real estate and healthcare among the leading drags. The Nasdaq closed slightly stronger, with Nvidia finishing at a record high, ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.80 per cent, to 42,931.60, the S&P 500 fell 0.18 per cent to 5,853.98 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27 per cent to 18,540.01.
The European shares index lost 0.66 per cent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.37 per cent. Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.5 per cent lower.
Oil prices settled up nearly 2 per cent after a more than 7 per cent drop last week. Brent crude futures settled up 1.68 per cent at $74.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 1.94 per cent higher at $70.56 a barrel.
Markets are pricing in a 89.3 per cent chance for a cut of 25 basis points (bps) at the Fed's November meeting, with an 10.7 per cent chance of the central bank holding rates steady, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 11.9 basis points to 4.194 per cent.
The dollar climbed, buoyed by a rise in US bond yields. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.86 per cent to 150.79.
The European Central Bank (ECB) last week cut rates for the third time this year. Data on Monday showed German producer prices fell more than expected in September.
The dollar index, which tracks its performance against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.49 per cent to 103.97.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India to raise Rs 5,000 cr through AT-I bonds this week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to raise Rs 5,000 crore this week in the domestic debt capital through non-convertible, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured Basel III compliant additional tier I (AT-I) bonds, sources said.
The issue size is Rs 2,000 crore, with a green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore. The bonds have been rated AA+ by domestic rating agency CRISIL and CARE. These AT-I bonds will have a call option on October 24, 2034 -- ten years after its issuance. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Navi Finserv cancels Rs 100 cr bond issuance plan after RBI action
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bengaluru-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) Navi Finserv has cancelled its planned bond issuance of Rs 100 crore, which was scheduled for bidding on Monday, two sources privy to the development said. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, Silver Samvat 2081 outlook - Will precious metals continue to sparkle?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The outgoing Samvat 2080 proved to be a good year for precious metal investors as gold (up 39.7 per cent) and silver (44.3 per cent) generated sparkling returns over the past one year. By comparison, the equity benchmark indices in India -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- have gained 25.1 per cent and 27.9 per cent, respectively during this period. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today - Hyundai Motor, Ola Electric, Union Bank, HFCL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Hyundai Motor India are set to debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The Rs 27,870-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.37 times on its final day. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (6.97 times), non-institutional investors (0.6 times), retail investors (0.5 times), and employees (1.74 times). READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NRI deposits witness $7.82 billion inflows in April-August 2024: RBI data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The money put in by Overseas Indians in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes doubled to $7.82 billion between April and August, 2024 from $3.74 billion put in these schemes during the same period in 2023, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
The total outstanding NRI deposits as of August, 2024 stood at $158.94 billion, revealed the data released on Friday. The NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits. READ MORE
8:11 AM
During the current financial year up to August, the central bank had sold a net $1.11 billion. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India net sold $6.5 billion in August, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was a net seller of the US dollar in August, reversing its net buying position from July.
During the current financial year up to August, the central bank had sold a net $1.11 billion. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 250-bp rate hike lowered demand, inflation by 160 bps: RBI Bulletin
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The 250 basis points (bps) hike in policy rate by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) since May 2022 has negatively contributed to aggregate demand and headline inflation by 160 bps each till Q2FY25, a report by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staffers, including deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra, said.
Since 2022, central banks across the world started raising policy rate aggressively in a synchronized fashion to counter an inflation surge. In India, MPC also undertook monetary policy tightening since May 2022. READ MORE
8:07 AM
This excludes dividend from nationalised banks and financial institutions. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: CPSE dividend likely to cross record FY24 tally; Rs 29K cr in kitty so far
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government official.
This excludes dividend from nationalised banks and financial institutions. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors infuse $436 mn in real estate in Q3 2024, up 139%: Report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian real estate sector received foreign institutional investments (FII) of $436 million during the third quarter of the calendar year 2024 (Q3 2024), according to Vestian Research. The investments were 139 per cent higher compared to the corresponding period of the previous year but down by 80 per cent on a quarterly basis.
Overall, the sector received institutional investments of $0.96 billion during the quarter, up 41 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y), but down by 69 per cent quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q). READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Net FDI in India more than doubles in Apr-Aug 2024, shows RBI data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Showing signs of revival, net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India— inflows minus outflows—more than doubled in April–August this year to $6.62 billion from $3.26 billion in the same period last year.
Gross inward FDI during April–August 2024 increased to $36.1 billion from $27.4 billion a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s data (October 2024 bulletin). READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs hike exposure to Indian metals and mining companies, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised their shareholding in domestic metals and mining companies this year amid a world-beating rally in their stock prices. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the FPI holding in Vedanta has increased 371 basis points (bps) to 11.9 per cent. Shares of Anil Agarwal group firm have surged 84 per cent this calendar year.
Likewise, FPI shareholding in state-owned Nalco and Coal India has risen 54 bps each, while that in Hindustan Copper has jumped 130 bps. Hindustan Zinc (HZL), Jindal Steel and Hindalco are other companies in this space to see an increase in FPI shareholding. READ MORE
Likewise, FPI shareholding in state-owned Nalco and Coal India has risen 54 bps each, while that in Hindustan Copper has jumped 130 bps. Hindustan Zinc (HZL), Jindal Steel and Hindalco are other companies in this space to see an increase in FPI shareholding. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPI selling tops $10 billion so far in October amid a shift to China
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have net sold domestic shares worth over $10 billion so far this month amid a shift to China, which not only offers attractive valuations compared to India but has also announced several measures to support the economy and the stock market in recent weeks.
If the trend doesn’t reverse, this will be the first time that overseas funds will yank out more than $10 billion from Indian equity markets in a month. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid slackness, RBI report confident of festive season boost to economy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) State of the Economy report for October acknowledged a slowdown in some high-frequency indicators but expressed confidence in a recovery, aided by consumption demand during the festival season.
“In India, aggregate demand is poised to shrug off the temporary slowdown in momentum in the second quarter of 2024-25 as festival demand picks up pace and consumer confidence improves,” said the report released on Monday. According to the report, India’s growth outlook is supported by robust domestic drivers despite geopolitical tensions. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Brent crude futures for December delivery were down 29 cents, or 0.39 per cent, at $74 a barrel at 6:15 AM.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, paring the previous day's nearly 2 per cent rise as the top US diplomat renewed efforts to push for a ceasefire in the Middle East, and as slow demand in China, the world's top oil importer, continued to weigh on the market.
Brent crude futures for December delivery were down 29 cents, or 0.39 per cent, at $74 a barrel at 6:15 AM.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery were also 29 cents lower at $70.27 a barrel on the contract's last day as the front month.
7:36 AM
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading down 1.42 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.14 per cent and its small cap peer Kosdaq was down 2 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was also down 1.24 per cent, and the broad based Topix was trading 0.79 per cent lower.
In China, the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.24 per cent, and the CSI300 was up 0.42 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 0.39 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading down 1.42 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.14 per cent and its small cap peer Kosdaq was down 2 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was also down 1.24 per cent, and the broad based Topix was trading 0.79 per cent lower.
In China, the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.24 per cent, and the CSI300 was up 0.42 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 0.39 per cent.
Topics : Sensex Stock Market MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY share market stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex sensex nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty50 earning Nifty 50 NSE Nifty BSE NSE BSE NSE equity Global stock markets Indian stock markets Indian stock market US stock market US stock markets stock markets US markets US market india market Indian markets Chinese stock market Chinese stocks Asian markets Asia Markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST