Stock Market LIVE: Nifty below 19400 in pre-open; Rupee opens 16 paise weak

Stock market LIVE updates on August 14, 2023: At 8:30 AM, Gift Nifty was at 19,431 levels, down 49 points from its previous close. Compared with Nifty Futures' previous close, this was a cut of 70 pts

SI Reporter New Delhi

Aug 14 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Global markets look weak Monday morning on last Friday's surge in treasury yields. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.3 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.37 per cent lower.  Read More

Key Events

9:08 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex eyes a muted start, trades flat

9:06 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 flat below 19,400 levels

9:02 AM Aug 23

Rupee opens at 83/$ as against previous close of 82.85/$

8:46 AM Aug 23

Results today :: ITC, SpiceJet, Vodafone Idea among key companies

8:36 AM Aug 23

WATCH :: What will guide markets this week?

8:24 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty suggests gap-down start

8:11 AM Aug 23

Goldman pencils in first Fed rate cut for second quarter of 2024

7:52 AM Aug 23

Opinion :: India is a rising force in Southeast Asia

8:58 AM Aug 23

Market Lens :: Key levels for Nifty, Bank Nifty

Source: Reliance Securities

8:55 AM Aug 23

ALERT :: IRB Infrastructure Developers shares toll collection update

8:52 AM Aug 23

Leader as challenger: What does Maruti's EV onslaught mean for Tata Motors?

At that time, three companies had already entered the fray. Was Maruti going to drag its feet on EVs just as it had on the question of ad­opting diesel as a fuel and launching sports utility vehicles (SUVs), ceding crucial head starts to rivals? READ MORE

8:49 AM Aug 23

Centre pushes for faster admission of corporate insolvency cases at NCLT

Benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) should not get into questioning a company’s default once it is established by the creditors, particularly financial creditors, for admission to the corporate insolvency process. This is one of the key themes of the draft guidelines for the NCLT, which are being finalised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), a senior official said. READ MORE

8:46 AM Aug 23

Results today :: ITC, SpiceJet, Vodafone Idea among key companies

Agarwal Industrial Corp, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Arman Financial Services, Aster DM Healthcare, Astra Microwave Products, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Borosil, Brightcom Group, Confidence Petroleum India, Divi’s Laboratories, Easy Trip Planners, Gensol Engineering, Gabriel India, Globus Spirits, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Grindwell Norton, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Oil Exploration, HMA Agro Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, ITC, Jagran Prakashan, Jai Balaji Industries, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Kama Holdings, Knr Constructions, Kaveri Seed Company, Lux Industries, Magellanic Cloud, Meghmani Organics, Rajesh Exports, Primo Chemicals, Pitti Engineering, Rama Steel Tubes, Techno Electric & Engineering, Uflex, Vishnu Chemicals, Wockhardt, Swan Energy, Senco Gold, Saksoft, Sanghi Industries, Sirca Paints India, Steel Exchange India, SpiceJet.

8:43 AM Aug 23

Bandhan Sterling Value Fund: Setting new benchmarks and surpassing peers

Bandhan Sterling Value Fund, launched in March 2008, has consistently been featured in the top 30 percentile of the value/contra funds category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through June 2023. READ MORE

8:39 AM Aug 23

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

Sebi had sought more time to complete the probe, but the court - amid a slump in Adani shares following a damaging report published in January by US shortseller Hindenburg Research READ MORE

8:36 AM Aug 23

WATCH :: What will guide markets this week?

8:33 AM Aug 23

Street Signs: Nifty teeters on edge, tepid GMP for TVS Supply Chain & more

In its effort to uncover scams, manipulations, and front-running activities, the capital markets regulator has expanded its investigations by including the analysis of Cloud data from Gmail, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and other similar applications (apps). The Securities and Exchange Board of India already tracks messages through messaging apps in its investigations. READ MORE

8:30 AM Aug 23

Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Nykaa, Raymond, PSU Banks

Balrampur Chini, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance and Zee among nine stocks in F&O ban period on Monday. READ MORE

8:27 AM Aug 23

Nifty Bank: A close below 43,700 will trigger fresh round of selling

The current price of the Bank Nifty Index is 44,199.10. A look at the charts suggests that the near-term trend is pointing downwards. However, there is a robust support level anticipated around 43,700. READ MORE

8:24 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty suggests gap-down start

>> Index down over 50 points from its previous close

>> Realtive to Nifty Futures' last close, Gift Nifty is down 74 points

8:21 AM Aug 23

Cryptocurrency Alert :: Bitcoin holds below $30,000

8:18 AM Aug 23

Hedge funds turned long Aussie Dollar at just the wrong time

>> Hedge funds turned the most bullish on the Australian dollar than they’ve been at any point this year, just before concerns over a slowing Chinese economy pummeled the currency.
 
>> Leveraged funds’ Aussie positioning swung to a net-long of 17,432 contracts in the week ended Aug. 8 from a net short in the previous week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

>> After that the currency extended its slide to near the year-to-date low touched in May.

Source: Bloomberg
 

8:15 AM Aug 23

Bond market sees no end to tumult as Fed casts a hawkish shadow

>> Across Wall Street, there's growing relief that the Federal Reserve — at long last — may be done raising interest rates. But that doesn’t mean turbulence in the bond market will soon become a thing of the past.
 
>> Investors anticipate that US Treasuries will continue to be whipsawed by heightened volatility as economic uncertainty threatens to alter the central bank’s path or keep rates pinned higher for far longer than traders currently expect.

Source: Bloomberg

8:11 AM Aug 23

Goldman pencils in first Fed rate cut for second quarter of 2024

>> Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists anticipate the Federal Reserve will start lowering interest rates by the end of next June, with a gradual, quarterly pace of reductions from that point.
 
>> "The cuts in our forecast are driven by this desire to normalize the funds rate from a restrictive level once inflation is closer to target,” Goldman economists including Jan Hatzius and David Mericle wrote in a note dated Sunday.

Source: Bloomberg

8:08 AM Aug 23

The Fed is playing a waiting game to try to avoid a recession

>> An increasing number of economists — including the Federal Reserve’s own staff — are predicting the US will escape a recession, though it’ll be well into 2024 before anyone can be sure of it.
 
>> Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he expects the central bank to navigate a path where the US economy expands with inflation rates falling back to the 2% target, though the task will be challenging.

Source: Bloomberg
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell (Photo: Bloomberg)

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsQ1 resultscorporate earningsIndian stock marketsIndian stock marketMarket Outlookstock market rallyTrading strategiesNifty50S&P BSE SensexITCAdani PortsMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian stock exchanges

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

