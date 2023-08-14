Stock Market LIVE: Nifty below 19400 in pre-open; Rupee opens 16 paise weak

Stock market LIVE updates: Global markets look weak Monday morning on last Friday's surge in treasury yields. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.3 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.37 per cent lower. Last Friday, the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6 per cent lower. The S&P 500 inched lower by 0.1 per cent, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 per cent. At 8:30 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,431 levels, down 49 points from its previous close. Compared with Nifty Futures' previous close of 19,503, this is a cut of over 70 points. Back home, Q1FY24 results of Aster DM Healthcare, Easy Trip Planners, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, ITC, Senco Gold, and SpiceJet will be on investors' radar. That apart, shares of Adani Ports will also be in focus as Deloitte had sought an independent external examination of allegations made by American short-seller Hindenburg Research but the company claimed the accusations had no impact on financial statements. Read More