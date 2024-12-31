Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for India markets; Asian markets lower
Markets Today LIVE: Markets here are expected to remain subdued as higher US Treasury yields has led investors to book profits at elevated valuations there, in-turn driving markets lower
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, December 31, 2024: With uncertainty surrounding the quantum and pace of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in calander year 2025 keeping US 10-year Treasury yields hovering around 4.5 per cent, investors in the US have been booking profits at elevated valuation levels in the US market for the past three sessions, and dragging the benchmark indices to a lower close during the period.
Moreover, sentiment in emerging markets, including India, is likely to remain subdued on the back of the high yields, although investors here are expected to look for pockets of value across stocks and sectors in anticipation of fiscal measures likely to be announced during the upcoming budget.
As such, at 7:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,658, more than 150 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
In other news, India’s stock market is on pace to receive the biggest annual inflow ever from small investors, underscoring their continuing love affair with equities. Mom-and-pop investors poured a net Rs 1.54 trillion ($18 billion) into stocks on the National Stock Exchange of India this year through Nov. 30, according to data from the nation’s largest bourse. This figure already tops the Rs 1.42 trillion invested by the cohort in 2021. READ MORE
Separately, the BSE Sensex 30 and the NSE Nifty 50 are all set to the end the calendar year 2024 with notable gains of around 9 per cent each. Going ahead, what's in store for the benchmark indices in the calendar year 2025? Will the Sensex and the Nifty extend their winning run to the 10th year in a row? READ MORE to see what the technical charts suggest. READ MORE
Numerous disruptive events during the year that fuelled the risk factor for the markets, made 2024 a year of risk aversion. However, safe haven bets like Gold and Silver outperformed riskier investment bets with a surge of 25.25 per cent and 23.11 per cent, respectively, till December 25. Moving into 2025, analysts suggest investors should allocate a higher portion of one’s corpus towards Gold and Silver during the year, than they did last year, to generate better returns. READ MORE
In the primary markets, markets regulator Sebi has cleared proposals of six companies to launch their initial public offerings. The companies are Ivalue Infosolutions, Ather Energy, Oswal Pumps, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies and Schloss Bangalore. READ MORE
In the previous trading session, the three stock market debutants — Senores Pharmaceuticals, Ventive Hospitality, and Carraro India — saw a mixed response from investors on Monday. While shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals ended nearly 43 per cent higher over the issue price at Rs 558, the stocks of Ventive Hospitality gained 10 per cent and Carraro India fell 10 per cent. The listing day performance was largely in line with the subscription levels for the three initial public offerings (IPOs). READ MORE
That apart, in the mainline section today, Indo Farm Equipment Limited IPO will open for subscription today, while shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited IPO will list on the bourses. In the SME section, the subscription window for Citichem India Limited IPO will close today, and it will open for Technichem Organics Limited IPO.
In 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) implemented significant reforms, focusing on cooling down the derivatives segment, enhancing transparency and accountability in small and midsized enterprise (SME) listings, and deepening the fund management ecosystem. READ MORE
On Monday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the week's first trading session in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed 450.94 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 78,248.13, while the Nifty50 ended down by 168.50 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 23,644.90.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 index ended higher by 0.37 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 index settled down by 0.62 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in markets, ended higher by 5.55 per cent at 13.97 points.
Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note on Monday, with the Nifty PSU Bank, Auto, Financials, Media, Metals, and Realty being the top laggards, ending down by up to 1.87 per cent. Nifty FMCG, IT, Pharma, Healthcare, and Telecom indices, on the other hand, defied the market trends to settle in the green with gains of up to 1.62 per cent.
With most major markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed on Tuesday on the occasion of New Year's eve, the Australian market opened lower on the last trading day of the year.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.56 per cent lower on a shortened trading day.
Japan and South Korea’s stock markets are closed for the New Year’s Eve holiday, while the Hong Kong markets will have a shorter trading session.
That apart, China’s November factory activity growth missed analysts’ expectations on Tuesday, fuelling concerns that Beijing’s stimulus measures were not sufficient to meaningfully boost the country’s ailing economy. The country’s official purchasing managers’ index for December came in at 50.1, missing Reuters’ expectations of 50.3. The readions were 50.3 in November and 50.1 in October.
Following the release of the numbers, the CSI 300 was lower by 0.51 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.08 per cent. Global stocks dropped for a third straight session on Monday as the recent bout of elevated US Treasury yields prompted profit-taking at the end of a strong year for equities.
On Wall Street, all three major US indices closed with sharp losses in a broad selloff, with each of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors closing in negative territory led by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield's recent push above the 4.5 per cent mark after the Federal Reserve on Dec. 18 signaled it would take a slower interest rate cut path has fueled concerns about elevated stock market valuations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 418.48 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 42,573.73, the S&P 500 fell 63.90 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 5,906.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 235.25 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 19,486.79.
The 1 per cent drop for the S&P 500 marked the first time the index has had two daily declines in the last five trading days of the year since at least 1952, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
In a Sunday note, Julian Emanuel, senior managing director leading equity, derivatives and quantitative strategy at Evercore ISI in New York, said rising bond yields are the biggest challenge to the current cyclical bull market, with key levels for the 10-year yield at 4.5 per cent, 4.75 per cent and 5 per cent.
US stocks have rallied this year with the S&P 500 up about 24 per cent, buoyed by growth expectations surrounding artificial intelligence, expected rate cuts from the Fed, and more recently, the likelihood of deregulation policies from the incoming Trump administration.
But the recent economic forecast from the Fed, along with worries that President-elect Donald Trump's policies such as tariffs may prove to be inflationary, have sent yields higher, with the 10-year reaching its highest level since May 2 at 4.641 per cent last week.
US yields were lower on Monday, however, and briefly extended declines after data showed business activity in the US Midwest contracted more than expected in December.
Other data showed US pending home sales rose more than expected in November, in a fourth straight month of gains, as buyers took advantage of better inventory despite elevated mortgage rates.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe lost 7.33 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 844.29, but was still up more than 16 per cent on the year.
Trading volumes were muted ahead of the New Year holiday on Wednesday. Stock markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland will also be closed on Tuesday, while those in the UK and France have a half-day trading session.
European stocks were also weaker due to elevated yields, with the 10-year German bund yield holding near six-week highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.46 per cent, its first decline after three straight sessions of gains.
Bond investors may also be wary of increasing supply as Trump has promised tax cuts with little in the way of details for restraining government spending.
The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 7.6 basis points to 4.543 per cent.
Widening interest rate differentials have boosted the appeal of the U.S. dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against other major currencies, is up 6.5 per cent on the year.
US crude settled up 0.55 per cent to $70.99 a barrel, and Brent settled at $74.39 per barrel, up 0.3 per cent on the day.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI flags risk to secured loans from slippages in smaller personal loans
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cautioned in its bi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR) that borrowers with unsecured loans, such as credit cards and personal loans, who also have larger secured loans, risk triggering delinquencies in the secured loans if they default on the smaller ones. Default in any loan category results in other loans of the same borrower being treated as non-performing by the lending financial institution.
In addition, the RBI highlighted that the first default is mostly observed in unsecured advances. Among borrowers at risk of default, the risk of delinquency is trending high among those who, in addition to a personal loan or credit card outstanding, have availed of other retail loans. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget wishlist: Mutual fund industry seeks tax relief on debt schemes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The mutual fund (MF) industry has reiterated its demands of tax relief for debt schemes and roll-back of hike in equity taxation in its proposals for the Budget 2025.
In April 2023, the government removed the indexation benefit for debt MF schemes. The gains are now taxed at the investor's slab rate irrespective of the holding period. Changes in Budget 2024 added to the taxation challenge for debt MF investors as investments that were made before April 2023 also lost the indexation advantage. READ MORE
8:39 AM
The high US bond yield and strong dollar will ensure that FIIs will continue to sell on every rise. DII buying will not be strong enough to take the market much higher. The fact is that even the DIIs and HNIs don’t have the conviction to accumulate stocks, except in certain pockets of fair value.
Conviction to accumulate stocks will emerge only when macro indicators suggest recovery in growth and earnings. Watch out for the Q3 results starting from January 10th to identify companies reporting good numbers despite the growth slowdown."
Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Conviction to accumulate stocks will emerge only when macro indicators strengthen'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "December has been weak for equity markets globally. S&P 500 is down by 2.34 per cent and Nifty is down by 2.6 per cent. Markets are preparing to move into the New Year with caution since uncertainty is high and valuations are stretched.
The high US bond yield and strong dollar will ensure that FIIs will continue to sell on every rise. DII buying will not be strong enough to take the market much higher. The fact is that even the DIIs and HNIs don’t have the conviction to accumulate stocks, except in certain pockets of fair value.
Conviction to accumulate stocks will emerge only when macro indicators suggest recovery in growth and earnings. Watch out for the Q3 results starting from January 10th to identify companies reporting good numbers despite the growth slowdown."
Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:37 AM
The fifth round of consultations on the upcoming Budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top government officials focused on employment generation. It also talked of steps to spur consumption in the economy besides a push for factor market reforms to boost growth.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Industry seeks tax relief, capex boost, reforms at FinMin's pre-budget meet
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tax exemption for the middle class, reduction in excise duty on fuel, and continued push towards public capex were some of the key suggestions made to the finance ministry during pre-Budget discussions with industry representatives on Monday.
The fifth round of consultations on the upcoming Budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top government officials focused on employment generation. It also talked of steps to spur consumption in the economy besides a push for factor market reforms to boost growth.
Prominent industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) have called for granting infrastructure status to the hotel and tourism sector. READ MORE
8:35 AM
The company continues to outperform its peers even in a soft demand environment and analysts believe it will maintain its sales momentum even in the second half of FY25. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jubilant FoodWorks' healthy growth offset by margin, valuation concerns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock of the country’s largest quick service restaurant (QSR) player Jubilant FoodWorks has been hitting its 52-week highs recently.
Since the start of November, the stock has gained 25 per cent while the Sensex was down about 1 per cent over the same period.
The company continues to outperform its peers even in a soft demand environment and analysts believe it will maintain its sales momentum even in the second half of FY25. READ MORE
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ravi Nathani recommends buy on dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank indices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Index is currently positioned at a critical juncture, with this week’s key range being 23,600–23,525. A close below this range could lead to further downside, with immediate support at 23,450, followed by the next support at 23,280. However, the index has been trading in the oversold zone as indicated by technical indicators like RSI, MACD, and Stochastic since last week, suggesting potential for a rebound in the near term.
The best trading strategy under current market conditions is to adopt a buy-on-dips approach. READ MORE
8:33 AM
While answers to most questions about India are found by aggregating ground-up from fragmented details, the consumption discourse showed little patience for this. Nor has there been an honest examination of the elephants in the room, like, for example, whether private sector investment is truly slow on account of poor demand.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's consumption conundrum: How not to talk about it in the year 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: This year has seen frenzied and obsessive discussions on the state of the health of Indian household consumption, with economists, stock market analysts, the media, and marketers all discussing it from their particular vantage points. Adding to the confusion, the available data sent conflicting
signals.
While answers to most questions about India are found by aggregating ground-up from fragmented details, the consumption discourse showed little patience for this. Nor has there been an honest examination of the elephants in the room, like, for example, whether private sector investment is truly slow on account of poor demand.
Since it appears that we will need to continue discussing “what ails consumption” in 2025, here’s a suggested list, in the spirit of New Year resolutions, of how to make it more meaningful. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi's 2024 review - Push for reforms continued despite controversies
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) implemented significant reforms, focusing on cooling down the derivatives segment, enhancing transparency and accountability in small and midsized enterprise (SME) listings, and deepening the fund management ecosystem. Sebi also introduced the ambitious same-day settlement cycle, a first in global markets.
However, the year was marred by controversy surrounding Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, who faced allegations of conflict of interest. These allegations overshadowed some of Sebi’s key reform initiatives and somewhat slowed the reform process, experts feel. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ahead of IPO, Indo Farm Equipment collects Rs 78 cr from anchor investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indo Farm Equipment on Monday said it has mobilised a little over Rs 78 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial share sale opening for public subscription.
Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, Niveshaay Hedgehogs, Rajasthan Global Securities, Subham Capital, India Equity Fund I, Saint Capital Fund and Vikasa India EIF I Fund - Share Class P, among others, were anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M, TVS & Uno Minda among top picks by Nuvama ahead of December auto sales
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With 2024 nearing its end, domestic brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) has revealed its top picks in the auto sector ahead of forthcoming auto sales December 2024 figures. The auto sales data will be announced on January 1, 2025.
Among the companies garnering attention are Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), TVS Motor, Eicher Motors-Royal Enfield, SAMIL, and Uno Minda. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Schloss Bangalore, Ather Energy, 4 others get Sebi's nod to float IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi has cleared proposals of six companies, including Leela Palace parent firm Schloss Bangalore, EV player Ather Energy and Oswal Pumps, to launch their initial public offerings.
The six companies filed their draft IPO papers with Sebi from September 10 to 23 and obtained the regulator's observations on December 23-27, an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday. The companies are Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd, Ather Energy, Oswal Pumps, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies and Schloss Bangalore Ltd. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Moving into 2025, analysts suggest investors should allocate a higher portion of one’s corpus towards Gold and Silver during the year, than he/she did last year, to generate better returns. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold vs equity vs debt: Where to invest in 2025? Check investment strategy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wars between Ukraine-Russia and Iran-Israel, coupled with weak corporate earnings and sticky inflation, made 2024 a year of risk aversion.
Safe haven bets like Gold and Silver outperformed riskier investment bets with a surge of 25.25 per cent and 23.11 per cent, respectively, thus far in calendar year 2024 (till December 25). By comparison, equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 have risen around 9 per cent each during this period.
Moving into 2025, analysts suggest investors should allocate a higher portion of one’s corpus towards Gold and Silver during the year, than he/she did last year, to generate better returns. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will Sensex fall to 69,000 or cross 100,000 in 2025? What tech charts say
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark equity indices - the BSE Sensex 30 and the NSE Nifty 50 are all set to the end the calendar year 2024 with notable gains of around 9 per cent each. In the process, the Sensex and the Nifty will be settling with gains for the ninth straight calendar year.
Historic data shows that the Sensex and the Nifty have been on a winning run since the calendar year 2016. The benchmark indices have trebled during this 9-year period. Way back at the end of the year 2015, the Sensex quoted around 26,000 levels and the Nifty around 7,950 levels. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market set for record yearly flows from retail investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s stock market is on pace to receive the biggest annual inflow ever from small investors, underscoring their continuing love affair with equities.
Mom-and-pop investors poured a net Rs 1.54 trillion ($18 billion) into stocks on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. this year through Nov. 30, according to data from the nation’s largest bourse. This figure already tops the Rs 1.42 trillion invested by the cohort in 2021. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall over 0.5% as rising US bond yields hit market sentiment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices fell on the penultimate trading day of 2024, dragged by losses in banking stocks amid weak global cues. After two straight days of gains, the Nifty 50 index fell 169 points (0.7 per cent), to end at 23,645, while the Sensex dropped 451 points (0.6 per cent), to close at 78,248. From the day’s high, Sensex fell 845 points (1.1 per cent).
Most global markets traded weak as elevated US Treasury yields and the prospect of fewer US rate cuts than earlier anticipated weighed on sentiment. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity share market Indian equities US equities Equities Indian stock markets US stock markets Global stock markets Asian markets US markets Indian markets IPO GMP
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST