Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

The Indian stock market will remain closed on April 4, 2023, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. According to the BSE website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment, and the currency derivatives segment, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment, will remain closed.

Trading on NSE and BSE will resume on Wednesday, April 5. April 5 is the first holiday for the stock market in the current financial year (FY24).

Stock market holidays: List of all holidays in 2023 here

According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for 11 more days in 2023. In April alone, there will be two other stock market holidays.

April 14 will be a trading holiday on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

In May, there is one trading holiday on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

On June 28, the markets will remain closed due to Bakri Id.

In August, August 15 will be observed as a stock market holiday on account of Independence Day.

There will be one market holiday in September on the 19th of the month due to the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In October, there are two stock market holidays. On October 2 and October 24, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, respectively.

The markets will remain closed on November 14 and November 27 to celebrate Diwali Balipratipada and Gurunanak Jayanti. On November 12, however, Muhurat Trading will be held on the occasion of Diwali.

In December, the markets will be closed on the 25th on account of Christmas.

Stock market news: Sensex, Nifty in the green

On Monday, Sensex closed 114 points in the green at 59,106.44 with 22 out of 30 stocks in the index rising. Nifty50 closed 38 points in the green at 17,398 points. 32 shares in the 50-shares index gained and 18 declined.

In Sensex, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers. Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.

In Nifty50, Hero Motocorp, Coal India and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers. BPCL, Adani Enterprises and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers.