Home / Markets / News / Stock of this B K Birla group company has zoomed 75% in four weeks

Stock of this B K Birla group company has zoomed 75% in four weeks

Kesoram Industries hit a 52-week high of Rs 129.43, gaining 5 per cent, on report that UltraTech Cement has expressed interest in acquiring cement assets of the company

SI Reporter Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Kesoram Industries hit a 52-week high of Rs 129.43, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, on the back of heavy volumes on report that UltraTech Cement has expressed interest in acquiring cement assets of Kesoram, and has also commenced negotiations to acquire promoters stake in the firm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The stock of the B K Birla group company extended its winning run into fourth week, zooming 75 per cent during the period, from a level of Rs 73.97 hit on October 26.

A combined 2.3 million equity shares of Kesoram had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 09:31 AM. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 66,078.

Kesoram Industries is a flagship company of B K Birla group of companies. The company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of cement, and it markets its product under the brand name 'Birla Shakti'.

Kesoram Industries has two cement manufacturing plants -- one each at Sedam (Karnataka) and Basantnagar (Telangana) -- with a total production capacity of 10.75 million ton per annum (MTPA).

Meanwhile, last month, Kumar Mangalam Birla-promoted UltraTech Cement announced that its board of directors has approved the company's third phase of expansion to reach 182 MTPA capacity in India. UltraTech's current capacity in India stands at 132.45 MT.

The company said that, in its third phase, it will add another 21.9 MTPA for an investment of Rs 13,000 crore. This is over and above the ongoing second phase of expansion to reach 160 MTPA by 2025.

The third phase will include a mix of four each of brownfield, greenfield plants and greenfield bulk terminals. These are to be commissioned in a phased manner starting FY26.

"India is the second largest producer of cement in the world accounting for 7 per cent of the global installed capacity. The cement industry is mainly driven by the consequential number of construction activities with the growing demand and a surging need for residential complexes of urbanised population. Furthermore, the construction of various infrastructure projects such as airports and roads, undertaken by the government in recent times, propels the growth of the market," Kesoram Industries said in its FY23 annual report.

The demand growth forecast for the Industry is closer to 10 per cent. Cement production in the country, meanwhile, is expected to steadily grow and achieve 550-600 million tonnes per annum by 2025.

For the cement industry in India, the next few years affords it an opportunity of scalability. An upturn in the economy would amount to a further increase in infrastructural spends thereby boosting cement demand. That would enhance the adage of Building More, Building Well and Building Right, the company said.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon?

Demand revival hopes, lower costs driving optimism for UltraTech Cement

Adani, JSW Cement, and ArcelorMittal eyeing Vadraj Cement in IBC Sale

Cement shares in focus; UltraTech hits 52-week high, Ambuja surges 4%

UltraTech Cement announces third capex round worth Rs 13,000 crore

Market share gains, margins and store network expansion to support Titan

Market share gains, margins and store network expansion to support Titan

Stocks to Watch: TCS, JSW Steel, NMDC, PFC, ONGC, HPCL, LTIMindtree, Apar

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into red; Tata Motors declines 1%

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on Nifty for November expiry

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksKesoram IndustriesMarketsUltraTech Cementstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story