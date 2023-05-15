Home / Markets / News / This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

Since February 2, 2023, the stock price of Neuland Labs more-than-doubled or zoomed 116 per cent from level of Rs 1,409.75

SI Reporter Mumbai
This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Neuland Laboratories soared 18 per cent to hit all-time high of Rs 3,040.25 in Monday’s intra-day trade. In the past three days, the stock of this pharmaceutical company has zoomed 44 per cent after the company reported robust March quarter results (Q4FY23) as profit after tax (PAT) more-than-doubled to Rs 84.50 crore. 

At 01:17 pm; it quoted 15 per cent higher at Rs 2,980, as compared to 0.70 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Since February 2, 2023, the stock price of Neuland Labs more-than-doubled or zoomed 116 per cent from level of Rs 1,409.75.
Total income, meanwhile, grew 61.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 415.1 crore, led by growth in specialty and custom manufacturing solutions (CMS) segment. That apart, the company reported Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin to 30.8 per cent, up 1550 basis points YoY, due to better business mix and operational leverage.

Neuland Laboratories is a pharmaceutical manufacturer that provides active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), complex intermediates, and custom manufacturing solutions services to customers located around 80 countries.

The management said that the company executed a number of CMS projects during the year resulting in business recording significant growth and contributing close to half the Q4 revenues.

Going ahead, the management expects this momentum to continue in future as well on account of new customers increasingly accepting Neuland as an established CDMO.

Also Read

Ipca Labs dips 9%, hits 52-wk low on plan to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

Divi's Lab sinks 13%, hits 29-mth low as Q3 profit falls more than expected

Never said we are deferring our IPO plans: Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

BSE Realty index hits 8-month high; Mahindra Lifespace, DLF soar up to 7%

Adani Green, Adani Total Gas: How to trade Adani group stks post ASM exit?

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Topics :Buzzing stocksNeuland LaboratoriesPharma stocksQ4 Resultsstocks to watchMarket trends

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story