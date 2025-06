Stock recommendation today: Sell Tata Motors shares amid fresh breakdown

After opening 31 points higher, the Nifty share price quickly turned bearish and remained under pressure throughout the session, ultimately closing with a loss of 93 points (0.67 per cent) at 24,853 on Tuesday, June 17. The index failed to surpass the crucial resistance level of 25,000, concluding the session on a weak note. Despite this intraday pressure, the Nifty remains in a consolidation phase positionally, with 24,700 now serving as a key support level on the downside.