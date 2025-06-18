Stock recommendation today: Sell Tata Motors shares amid fresh breakdown

current uptrend.

Sell Tata Motors (CMP: ₹673) | Share price target: ₹650 | Stop-loss: ₹690

Tata Motors share price has breached the crucial support of 50-days EMA with higher volumes. Tata Motros shares have also broken down from last five weeks' price consolidation. The stock recently found resistance near 200-days EMA and turned south. Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on daily and weekly charts.

Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is CMT - senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.