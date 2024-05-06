Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Buy: Here's why Angel One is bullish on Fortis, Piramal Pharma

Stocks to Buy: Here's why Angel One is bullish on Fortis, Piramal Pharma

Stocks picks by Angel One: Fortis Healthcare is in a secular uptrend, hovering above its EMAs (Exponential Moving Average) on the daily time frame chart

Web Exclusive
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 8:09 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NSE Scrip – Fortis Healthcare 
View - Bullish

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Last Close – Rs 451.95

Fortis Healthcare is in a secular uptrend, hovering above its EMAs (Exponential Moving Average) on the daily time frame chart. In recent times, the counter has gained decent traction, leading toward its 52-week high. The sustainability above its 21 DEMA and highest-ever weekly closure construes a bullish development. On the technical parameters, the 14-period RSI has seen a positive crossover, adding a bullish quotient to the counter.

Hence, we recommend to Buy Fortis around Rs 450-446 | Stop-loss: Rs 430 | Target: Rs 485

NSE Scrip – Piramal Pharma
View - Bullish
Last Close – Rs 151.05

Piramal Pharma witnessed a decisive spurt in price volume in the last trading session, soaring over 5 per cent. The counter is also in a secular uptrend, hovering above all its major EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) on the daily chart, adding a bullish undertone. From a technical standpoint, the counter has witnessed a V-shaped recovery, backed by strong volumes. On the oscillator front, 14-period RSI and MACD both signal a continuation move, suggesting a potential upside journey in a comparable period.

Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ Piramal Pharma around Rs 150-148 | Stop-loss: Rs 143 | Target: Rs 165

===============================
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is a senior technical & derivatives analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are personal.

 

Also Read

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

Max Health, Fortis, Apollo slump up to 9% as SC warns slapping CGHS rates

Fortis Healthcare plans acquisitions, may opt for neutral brand name

'Average length of stay' at hospitals are becoming shorter by the day

Fortis opens 80-bed tertiary hospital in Bengaluru, invests about Rs 7 cr

Nifty Outlook: Broader mkts participation to boost benchmarks to new highs

Nifty trading at upper-band levels, nearing breakout: Check key levels here

Float dynamics: Higher float to keep ETF buying in Airtel, CIL buoyed up

India-dedicated global funds: The secret sauce for domestic equities

Street Signs: Navigating market rapids, IPO Street set to sparkle, and more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock callsStock CallAngel oneStocks to buyBSE NSE equityBSE NSES&P BSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYNifty stocksNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50Fortis Healhcare

First Published: May 06 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story