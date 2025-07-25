Smallcap stock soars 14% on heavy volumes, nears record high. Do you own?

Vimta Labs clarification on increase in volume of the shares

Vimta Labs assumes that the movement in the share price of the company is purely due to market factors and not specifically related to the company.

On July 21, the company has informed stock exchange that it has made all necessary prompt disclosures within the stipulated timelines and has not withheld any events/information/announcement (including impending announcement) including any price sensitive information that may have a bearing on the operation/performance of the company or on the price behaviour in the scrip.

Vimta Labs Q1FY26 results

In April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Vimta Labs reported revenue of ₹99.3 crore, up 31.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which was driven by pharmaceutical & food contract research and testing services. Profit after tax increased 35.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18.9 crore from ₹13.9 crore in a year ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to 35.7 per cent from 35.2 per cent.