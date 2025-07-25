Home / Markets / News / Smallcap stock soars 14% on heavy volumes, nears record high. Do you own?

Till 12:50 PM; a combined 5.62 million equity shares representing 12.62 per cent of total equity of Vimta Labs have changing hands on the NSE (5.16 million shares) and BSE (0.46 million shares).

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Vimta Labs share price today: Shares of Vimta Labs have moved higher by 14 per cent to ₹578 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in otherwise a weak market. The stock price of smallcap company is trading close to its record high level of ₹591.50 touched on February 12, 2025. In the past six trading days, the stock rallied 24 per cent.
 
At 12:50 PM; Vimta Labs was quoting 13 per cent higher at ₹572, as compared to 0.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over five-fold. A combined 5.62 million equity shares representing 12.62 per cent of total equity of Vimta Labs have changed hands on the NSE (5.16 million shares) and BSE (0.46 million shares).  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

Vimta Labs clarification on increase in volume of the shares

 
Vimta Labs assumes that the movement in the share price of the company is purely due to market factors and not specifically related to the company.
 
On July 21, the company has informed stock exchange that it has made all necessary prompt disclosures within the stipulated timelines and has not withheld any events/information/announcement (including impending announcement) including any price sensitive information that may have a bearing on the operation/performance of the company or on the price behaviour in the scrip.
 

Vimta Labs Q1FY26 results 

  
In April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Vimta Labs reported revenue of ₹99.3 crore, up 31.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which was driven by pharmaceutical & food contract research and testing services. Profit after tax increased 35.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18.9 crore from ₹13.9 crore in a year ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to 35.7 per cent from 35.2 per cent.
 
Vimta completed a successful United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Good Clinical Practice (GCP) inspection with zero Form 483 observations and received a letter of cGMP compliance from ANSM (EMA) during the quarter.   ALSO READ | eClerx Services zooms 7%, hits record on healthy Q1 results; details inside 

Vimta Labs company outlook

 
Vimta Labs is positive about its growth prospects in clinical, pre-clinical, non-clinical, biopharmaceutical, pharma analytical, and electronics & electrical contract testing and research, all of which have a strong positive outlook despite the current global economic uncertainties, large competition, and stricter regulatory compliance requirements. 
 
The company has a strong customer base, and promising pipelines, which give it good visibility of growth over the medium term. Over the long term, the company expects it will strategically look at acquisition opportunities or alliances or partnerships to enhance its market reach, capabilities and service portfolio, to gain further market share. 
 
Vimta Labs, in its FY25 annual report, said that the trend in growth of the overseas market for the company is positive going forward. The domestic market continues to hold immense potential led by economic growth in the country. However, inflationary pressures in terms of cost of manpower, technology and material, and pricing pressures due to proliferation of laboratories in the country could be a risk to watch out for, the company said.
 

About Vimta Labs

 
Vimta Labs is a leading contract research and testing organisation, providing food, agri, bio/pharmaceutical, medical device, speciality chemical, and electronics companies an integrated scientific, technical, and regulatory expertise to support all stages of product development and manufacturing process. Vimta also provides environmental assessments and testing services.
   

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksSmallcap index Vimta Labsstock market tradingMarket trendsBSE SensexSmallcapMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equities

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

