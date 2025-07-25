Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sensex Tanks 600 points: 3 reasons behind the market fall

Sensex Tanks 600 points: 3 reasons behind the market fall

While India has signed a trade agreement with the UK, D-Street's focus remains firmly on the prospective trade deal between New Delhi and Washington.

Share Market

While the IT sector had already dampened market sentiment after key players reported underwhelming quarterly results, the FMCG sector added further pressure

Harshita Dudeja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market today: Benchmark equity indices fell sharply on Friday as uncertainty over the prospective India-US trade deal, ahead of the August 1 deadline, weighed down the overall market sentiment. 
  At 11:30 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 81,692.58, down by 491 points or 0.6 per cent. The index hit an intraday low of 81,505.11, down by 600 points.
 
NSE Nifty, followed suit and was trading below 24,900 level, down by 169 points or 0.68 per cent. The index hit an intraday low of 24,830.85.
 
From the Sensex pack, except Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), all stocks were trading in red. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal (Zomato), PowerGrid and Infosys were among the top laggards. The fall was steeper in broader markers. The Nifty midcap 100 was down by 1.12 per cent, trading at 58,303.25. Nifty smallcap witnessed a similar trend and was down by 1.53 per cent, quoting 18,400.6. 
 
 
Sectorally, Nifty Energy was among the worst-performing indices, trading at 35,535, down by 1.42 per cent. Nifty Auto also traded lower, quoting 23,768, down by 1.32 per cent. 

Also Read

NSDL

NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks slip from highs, dollar gains ahead of crucial 'tariff' week

Asian markets, stock market trading

Stocks to Watch today, July 25: Wipro, IEX, REC, Adani Enterprises, NTPC

share market, stock market

F&O cues: Analyst suggests Bear Spread for ICICI General Insurance stock

ipo market listing share market

Aditya Infotech sets IPO price band at ₹640-675; check key details here

Nifty Media experienced the steepest decline of 1.91 per cent, trading at 1,681.6 level. On the flip side, Nifty Pharma was trading in green, up by 0.22 per cent, trading at 22,590.3 levels.

Uncertainty over India-US trade deal

While India has signed a free trade agreement with the UK, D-Street's focus remains firmly on the prospective trade deal between New Delhi and Washington. For now, speculation continues, but no concrete development has emerged so far, ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline, which is eventually weighing down the overall market sentiment.
 
With the deadline now just a week away, investor nerves are on edge as the market awaits a deal that might help avert the looming 26 per cent tariffs. Any delay or lack of clarity can trigger near-term volatility in the market. On Friday, D-street's fear gauge was already down by over 6 per cent, signalling the subdued sentiment.

FMCG, IT stocks down

While the IT sector had already dampened market sentiment after key players reported underwhelming quarterly results, the FMCG sector added further pressure. Industry heavyweight Nestle India disappointed investors by reporting a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹646.6 crore, down from ₹746.6 crore. The broader Nifty FMCG index slipped to an intraday low of 54,645, down 0.6 per cent. Nestle India shares were trading at ₹2,285, down by 1.6 per cent.
 
In the previous session, IT stocks showed similar weakness, with the Nifty IT index falling over 2 per cent. Even Mphasis shares declined, despite the company reporting a rise in Q1FY26 profit after tax (PAT) to ₹441.7 crore, up from ₹404.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Shares of the midcap IT company were trading at ₹2,637.5, down by 0.6 per cent.  Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance's recent earnings also dragged benchmarks, despite reporting a 22 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to ₹4,765 crore in Q1FY26. Shares of the company were down by over 4.84 per cent, trading at ₹912.5 per share.
 
"IT stocks witnessed sharp decline, after mid-cap players Coforge and Persistent reported weaker than expected quarterly results. Additionally, lingering uncertainty around the India-US trade deal further weighed on the sector," said Siddhartha Khemka, head-research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

FIIs on selling spree

Foreign investors continue to remain net sellers in Indian equities. Analysts believe that, more than muted earnings, it is the stretched valuations that have prompted this shift, from four consecutive months of net buying to selling in July. Indian markets are currently trading at a premium compared to peer markets, making them less attractive in the short term. It is also worth mentioning that the selloff has been more pronounced in the smallcap segment, where valuations have once again run high. D-street players are expecting this trend to continue in the near term.
 
"The near-term market construct has turned weak. Sustained FII selling of Rs 11572 crores in the last four trading days will weigh on the market. The weakness in the broader market, particularly in smallcaps, might continue since valuations had turned excessive and difficult to justify," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.
    

More From This Section

bear market down

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj twins, Infy, HDFC Bank, RIL drag Sensex 670 pts; Nifty below 24,850

NSDL IPO

Who's selling in the NSDL IPO? HDFC, SBI, NSE, others eye windfall from OFS

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Tanla Platforms shares slip 4% on posting 16% decline in net profit YoY

Bajaj Finance

Why are investors selling Bajaj Finance shares post Q1? Stock falls 6%premium

initial public offerings, IPO

M&B Engineering IPO to open on July 30; fixes price band at ₹366-385

Topics : Stock Market Markets Sensex Nifty Markets FMCG Nestle India Mphasis Bajaj Finance Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon