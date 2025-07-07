Stocks to Watch Today, July 7, 2025: Indian equity markets might see a flat opening today as global geopolitical developments continue to deliver mixed signals to investors. At 7:25 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 10 points higher at 25,537.5, indicating a flat start.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were largely in the red. Japan's Nikkei was down 204 points or 0.51 per cent at 39,607.37, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 117 points or 0.53 per cent to 23,788.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE On the global front, concerns around trade resurfaced after the Trump administration said new tariff letters would be sent to trade partners starting Monday, with rates expected to take effect from August 1.

Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on the start of the earnings season, tariff-related developments and the release of the FOMC minutes. Here is a list of stocks to watch today: UltraTech Cement: The shares of Aditya Birla Group's flagship firm, UltraTech Cement, will remain in focus as the The shares of Aditya Birla Group's flagship firm, UltraTech Cement, will remain in focus as the company has denied reports related to the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) probe into cement cartelisation. UltraTech has called those media reports "false and misleading," stating that it has not received any such order from the competition watchdog. RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) has Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) has received a Letter of Agreement (LoA) for a project valued at ₹143.3 crore from South Central Railway. The contract involves the upgradation of the electric traction system in the Salem division of Southern Railway. Meanwhile, the firm has also reaffirmed its revenue guidance of ₹20,000–₹22,000 crore for the ongoing fiscal year.

Shyam Metalics: The company reported a sequential decline in volumes across its stainless steel and aluminium portfolio for Q1FY26. As per the quarterly update, shared via exchange filing, the company's stainless steel sales volumes have declined 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while aluminium foil volumes dipped 3 per cent. However, average realisations improved in both segments. Dabur: The FMCG giant is The FMCG giant is expecting a mixed performance for Q1FY26 with strong growth in its home and personal care and healthcare segments. However, the overall performance is expected to be weighed down by weaker beverage sales due to unseasonal rainfall and a shorter-than-usual summer.

IndusInd Bank: The banking firm reported a decline in both advances and deposits for the June quarter. Net advances dropped 3.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 3.1 per cent sequentially to ₹3.34 lakh crore. Deposits also dipped 0.3 per cent YoY and 3.3 per cent QoQ, to ₹3.97 lakh crore. Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG brand stated that it is expecting a double-digit growth in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, driven by strong underlying volume growth in the high single digits. Meanwhile, its standalone business is expected to see high single-digit growth in value, supported by underlying volume growth.

Senco Gold: The company witnessed a strong improvement in its performance during Q1FY26, with retail revenue growing by 24 per cent year-on-year and total revenue rising around 28 per cent. This growth was largely fueled by increased consumer demand during major regional festivals and the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its retail presence. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The company reported a 22.1 per cent YoY increase in CASA deposits, reaching ₹4,218 crore, while Retail Term Deposits saw a 33.7 per cent YoY rise to ₹11,675 crore. However, Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans dropped by 23.1 per cent YoY to ₹8,578 crore.

Tata Steel: The Tata group firm has The Tata group firm has received a demand notice from the Deputy Director of Mines in Jajpur regarding a revised assessment due to a shortfall in mineral dispatches from its Sukinda chromite block. The demand pertains to the fourth year of the Mine Development and Production Agreement, spanning the period from July 23, 2023, to July 22, 2024. Nykaa: In its latest quarterly update, Nykaa stated that it is expecting net revenue growth for Q1FY26 to be at the lower end of the mid-20s percentage range. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth, however, is anticipated to exceed the mid-20s. This outlook comes despite disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, which dampened consumer sentiment during Q1FY26 leading to some loss of business.

Zomato: The company announced in its exchange filing that : The company announced in its exchange filing that Aditya Mangla has been appointed as the CEO of its Food Ordering and Delivery business and will serve as Senior Management Personnel (SMP). He has replaced Rakesh Ranjan, who completed his two-year tenure and will continue to be associated with the company. Jubilant FoodWorks: The company, which operates popular restaurant chains such as Domino's and Popeyes, released its provisional Q1FY26 results. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹22,614 million, marking a 17 per cent year-on-year increase. The JFL Group expanded its store network to 3,389 outlets, with a net addition of 73 stores during the quarter.

Coforge: The company's Board has approved a revision to the share exchange ratio under its merger scheme with Cigniti Technologies. Following Coforge’s stock split, Cigniti shareholders will now receive 1 equity share of Coforge (face value ₹2) for every 1 equity share of Cigniti (face value ₹10). All other terms of the merger scheme remain unchanged. Borosil Renewables: In a recent regulatory filing, Borosil Renewables announced the appointment of Ayub Khan as the company’s new Head of Manufacturing (Senior Management Personnel), effective July 5, 2025. He has over 26 years of experience in float glass manufacturing and plant operations.