Stocks to Watch, April 3: ZEEL, Anupam Rasayan, DroneAcharya, Olectra, Moil

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, April 3: Asian equities were in a free fall on Wednesday after a similar action on Wall Street overnight. At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was down 127 points at 22,450 level, indicating a gap-down start for domestic markets.

Kospi led the losses in Asia with 1.4-per cent cut, while Nikkei, and ASX200 fell 1 per cent each. Hang Seng was down 0.3 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow closed nearly 400 points, or 1 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 slid 0.72 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.95 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka, will take a 20-per cent cut in his personal remuneration on grounds of focusing on the company's growth plans.

Ultratech Cement: India's largest cement manufacturer will invest Rs 32,400 crore in the next three years as part of its ongoing expansion plans. Besides, the company had previously stated plans to increase its cement manufacturing capacity to close to the 200 million tonne per annum (mtpa) mark.

JSW Energy: The Board of JSW Energy has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through a QIP. Floor price has been fixed at Rs 510.09 apiece, a 6 per cent discount to the company's last closing price.

PC Jeweller, Karur Vysya Bank: Karur Vysya Bank has acceptee 'One Time Settlement' proposal submitted by PC Jeweller.

HCLTech: The company’s arm completed divestment of 49 per cent stake in JV with US-based State Street for $172.5 million.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations: DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has secured a significant work order valued at Rs 4.67 crore for Drone and Geographic Information System (GIS) Data Processing from the United Kingdom.

Anupam Rasayan: The speciality chemical maker has signed Letter of Intent worth revenue of $90 million (Rs 743 crore) for the next seven years with one of the leading Japanese companies to supply two advance intermediates using fluorination chemistry.

Moil: The company has recorded best-ever production of any financial year since inception at 17.56 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of 35 per cent year-on-year. This is 29 per cent higher than the previous best ever production of 13.64 lakh tonnes in FY 2007-08.

The company has also achieved its best-ever sales of 15.36 lakh tonnes in FY24, up 30 per cent Y-o-Y.

PNC Infratech: The company signed Rs 117 crore settlement pacts with NHAI towards one-time settlement of contractual disputes.

Nalco: The National Aluminium Company has achieved the highest-ever Cast Metal production of 4,63,428 Metric Tonnes, highest-ever Bauxite Excavation of 76,00,230 Metric Tonnes, and the highest-ever Metal Sale of 4,70,108 Metric Tonnes, surpassing all previous records since inception.

In FY24, the company has also added a new Aluminium Alloy Ingot (AL59) to its product range.

Ashiana Housing: The company has informed via exchange filing that the entire 224 units in Phase 3 of 'Ashiana Amarah' (Gurugram) have been converted into booking by March 30, 2024, having sale value of Rs 440.32 crore.

EPACK Durable: It has received its first incentive, worth Rs 15 crore, under PLI Scheme for White Goods.

Olectra Greentech: The company extended cooperation agreement with BYD Auto Industry for manufacturing and maintaining electric buses until December 31, 2030.