Stocks to Watch, December 10: Tata Power, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Hudco, Nalco

Stocks to watch on December 10, 2025: Highway Infra, IRB Infra, Godrej Properties and Pine Labs are other key stocks to track today

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, December 10, 2025: Anticipation of US Fed decision, and mixed global cues are likely to influence benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.
 
Around 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 52.7 points at 25,907.5, indicating a weak start. 
  Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited key inflation data from China and the US Federal Reserve’s final interest rate decision of the year.
 
Markets expect the Fed to deliver another 25-basis-point cut on Wednesday, in line with reductions in September and October.
 
In the region, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.82 per cent, while the Topix rose 0.65 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.22 per cent.
 
On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 ended nearly flat, easing 0.09 per cent to 6,840.51, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.13 per cent to 23,576.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.03 points or 0.38 per cent to 47,560.29.
 

Here are top stocks to track today:

 
Highway Infrastructure: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth ₹328.8 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operating the Kaza Fee Plaza in Andhra Pradesh. The LOA was issued on December 9.
 
Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, the company’s UAE-based subsidiary, has entered into a strategic partnership with Formycon AG to exclusively license and supply FYB206, a biosimilar of Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), for the US and Canadian markets.
 
Swiggy: The food-delivery platform opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on December 9 at a floor price of ₹390.51 per share. This follows approvals from the Board on November 7 and shareholders on December 8 to raise up to ₹10,000 crore.
 
Godrej Industries: Creamline Dairy Products, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet, has signed an MoU with the Telangana government to invest ₹150 crore in a new dairy processing facility across 40 acres. With this, the Godrej Industries Group’s total planned investments in the state now exceed ₹10,000 crore.
 
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company reported a 15.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in gross toll collections for November, logging ₹716.1 crore compared with ₹618.5 crore in the same month last year.
 
GPT Infraprojects: The company has been declared L1 for a ₹199.17 crore contract awarded by North Eastern Railway, Uttar Pradesh, for constructing a bridge substructure.
 
Tata Power Company: Tata Power has commissioned the 400 kV Koteshwar–Rishikesh transmission line, enabling the evacuation of 1,000 MW of hydropower from the Tehri–Koteshwar complex in Uttarakhand to various northern states and Union Territories.
 
Graphite India: The company has entered into an exclusive distribution and commercial partnership with Kivoro to introduce its next-generation graphene-based Heat Transfer Additive (HTA) technology to India’s corrugated paperboard industry.
 
National Aluminium Company (Nalco): The Board has approved awarding the MDO contract for developing and operating the Pottangi Bauxite Mines, including the Overland Conveyor Corridor and associated facilities, to Dilip Buildcon, the L1 bidder. Base mining charges have been set at ₹423 per tonne for 25 years.
 
HG Infra Engineering: The GST Department in Ghaziabad has closed show-cause notice proceedings for FY23, issuing an assessment order with nil demand for tax, interest, and penalty, against an earlier indicated GST liability of ₹220.03 crore.
 
Pine Labs: Setu by Pine Labs has rolled out India’s first agentic bill-payment experience, aimed at reducing errors and missed due dates. The service is now available on platforms such as Claude and ChatGPT.
 
Anupam Rasayan India: The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corporation in the US for $150 million. The deal is expected to be EPS-accretive.
 
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco): The company’s Board will meet on December 12 to evaluate raising up to ₹2,500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
 
NRB Bearings: Chief Financial Officer Raman Malhotra has resigned effective December 13. The Board has appointed Dhara Dhedhi, currently the Financial Controller, as Interim CFO and Key Managerial Personnel starting December 14 until a permanent replacement is named.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

