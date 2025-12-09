Food-delivery major Swiggy launches ₹10,000-crore QIP; book fully covered

Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
At the indicative price, the company could issue about 269.5 million new shares, representing roughly 10.8 per cent of its pre-issue equity base of 2.49 billion shares

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Food-delivery major Swiggy on Tuesday opened its much-anticipated Rs 10,000-crore ($1.1 billion) qualified institutional placement (QIP), barely a year after its stock-market debut.
 
According to people familiar with the transaction, the share sale has drawn strong interest from both foreign and domestic institutional investors, with the book already fully covered.
 
The term sheet reviewed by Business Standard shows an indicative offer price floor of Rs 371 per share, implying a discount of 6.8 per cent to Monday’s closing price and 5 per cent to the Sebi-mandated floor of Rs 390.51. Swiggy’s shares closed at Rs 397.7 on the NSE, up
