Regulated firms, along with renewables and hydro, remain attractive in the utilities sector even as power generation continues its downward trajectory, according to brokerage Elara Capital. Although power generation declined 0.9 per cent in November, peak demand rose 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the month, while traded volumes jumped 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

Elara prefers regulated public-sector utilities such as NTPC and Power Grid Corporation , citing assured returns from regulated assets and a strong capacity-addition pipeline. CESC, it believes, offers meaningful upside driven by its ambitious renewable-capacity expansion plans, while NLC India appears attractive on account of its plan to double regulated equity by FY30.

“In the long term, the hydro sector looks promising due to upcoming capacity addition and renewed focus on the industry,” the brokerage said. Power generation declines in November After a subdued October, power generation continued its downward trend in November. Electricity generation fell about 0.9 per cent Y-o-Y to 134 BU for the month. Lower temperatures and slowing industrial activity kept demand muted. This was the first instance in at least five years where power demand contracted in November. Typically, demand rises in the latter part of the year as industrial operations pick up and agricultural activity rebounds after the monsoon.

Generation at coal-fired plants declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 97 BU, while thermal plant load factor slipped to 67 per cent from around 69.5 per cent a year ago. Hydro generation increased 16 per cent Y-o-Y to 10.9 BU, and renewable generation rose 28 per cent Y-o-Y to 18.5 BU. For FY26 so far, generation is down 0.47 per cent Y-o-Y at 1,239 BU. "Despite subdued performance in FY26 to date, power generation is reviving in December and has risen about 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 37.63 BU in the first eight days of the month on a high base, up 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y in December 2024," the brokerage said.

Peak demand increases Despite the fall in generation, peak demand increased 4 per cent Y-o-Y to 215.5 GW in November, rising 2.4 per cent month-on-month. Elara noted that the Central Electricity Authority had projected peak demand to reach 270 GW in FY26, but actual demand fell short due to early monsoon arrival, which reduced cooling requirements. Peak demand had hit an all-time high of 250 GW in May 2024. The previous record of around 243.3 GW was set in September 2023. This summer, peak demand was around 242.8 GW in June. “Lower temperatures due to the early monsoon arrival led to reduced cooling demand during the summer months,” Elara said.