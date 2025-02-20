Stocks to Watch, Feb 20, 2025: Religare Ent, Waaree Energies, Bharat Forge

Stocks to Watch on February 20, 2025: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 are poised for a negative start. Around 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded lower by 84.5 points at 22,880.

In the previous session, Sensex settled at 75,939.18, down marginally by 28.21 points or 0.04 per cent, and NSE Nifty50 , too, settled flat at 22,932.90, down merely 12.40 points or 0.05 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus on February 20, 2025:

Religare Enterprises: The company received a tepid response to its open offer. As per the data of the open offer, against 90,042,541 shares (26 per cent), only 231,025 shares (0.07 per cent) were tendered.

LTTS: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is targeting $3 billion in revenue in the short to medium term.

Infosys: The information technology (IT) services company said it did not use force or intimidation tactics when it laid off trainees at the Mysuru campus over performance-related issues, and that it was explaining the circumstances to the labour department authorities.

Hyundai Motor India: The company is looking to position itself as a manufacturing hub for exports for emerging markets like Africa and neighbouring nations, according to reports.

Reliance Infrastructure: In a clarification to reports, the company informed exchanges that the company is evaluating manufacturing in the solar and battery business and has incorporated subsidiaries namely Reliance Battery GreenTech and Reliance Zetta SolarTech.

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and AM General, USA, have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the supply of made-in-India advanced artillery cannons to the United States.

Waaree Energies: An order for the supply of solar modules for 362.5 MWp has been awarded by Khaba Renewable Energy to the company.

DLF: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of four subsidiary companies namely DLF City Centre, DLF Lands India, DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata), and DLF Emporio and demerger of 3 special economic zone (SEZ) undertakings situated at Silokhera, Hyderabad, and Chennai of DLF Assets, subsidiary company, into DLF Cyber City Developers.

Rites: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Water and Power Research Station, a research and development (R&D) organisation as a subordinate office of the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

ONGC: The company is seeking a joint venture partner to construct very large ethane carriers (VLECs) to ship feedstock for its petrochemical plant in western India.

Orchid Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) completed its surprise inspection at the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Alathur, Tamil Nadu, resulting in seven minor observations.

Awfis Space Solutions: The company received orders from the joint commissioner of state tax to provisionally attach the operative bank account held in HDFC Bank Limited and ICICI Bank.

Sterlite Technologies: The NCLT approved the demerger of Sterlite Technologies and STL Networks.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra Group partnered with Anduril Industries, an American technology, to develop Autonomous Maritime Systems, advanced AI-enabled Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) technologies and innovative Command and Control (C2) software.

Iris Business Services: The company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries, Trade & Commerce, Government of Goa, to support the growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in the state.

