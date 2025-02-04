Stocks to Watch, Feb 4: Power Grid, Tata Chemicals, Divis Labs, KEC Int'l

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, February 4, 2025: Indian bourses are poised for a positive start, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. The GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 23,533 level, 91 points higher than Nifty50 futures.

On Monday, the key benchmarks settled in the negative zone with the BSE Sensex closing at 77,186.74, down 319 or 0.41 per cent while the Nifty50 settled at 23,361.05, falling 121 points or 0.52 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Tuesday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: Asian Paints, Tata Power, Torrent Power, Godrej Properties, Bajaj Electricals, JK Tyre & Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Eris Lifesciences, Happiest Minds Technologies, Apollo Micro Systems, Infibeam Avenues, Automotive Axles, Global Health, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Birla Corporation, Everest Industries, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Muthoot Capital Services, GPT Infraprojects, Azad Engineering, Ceigall India, Interarch Building Products, PC Jeweller, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, and One Mobikwik Systems among others are set to announce their Asian Paints, Tata Power, Torrent Power, Godrej Properties, Bajaj Electricals, JK Tyre & Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Eris Lifesciences, Happiest Minds Technologies, Apollo Micro Systems, Infibeam Avenues, Automotive Axles, Global Health, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Birla Corporation, Everest Industries, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Muthoot Capital Services, GPT Infraprojects, Azad Engineering, Ceigall India, Interarch Building Products, PC Jeweller, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, and One Mobikwik Systems among others are set to announce their Q3 results today

Power Grid Corporation: Reported a Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 3,860 crore, down from Rs 4,030 crore Y-o-Y but slightly up from Rs 3,790 crore QoQ. Revenue stood at Rs 11,200 crore versus Rs 11,500 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda came in at Rs 9,540 crore, down from Rs 10,200 crore Y-o-Y. The Ebitda margin declined to 84.92 per cent from 88.45 per cent Y-o-Y. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share.

Also Read

Tata Chemicals: of Rs 53 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 158 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue declined to Rs 3,590 crore from Rs 3,730 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda dropped to Rs 434 crore from Rs 542 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin falling to 12.09 per cent from 14.53 per cent Y-o-Y. Reported a Q3 net loss of Rs 53 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 158 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue declined to Rs 3,590 crore from Rs 3,730 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda dropped to Rs 434 crore from Rs 542 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin falling to 12.09 per cent from 14.53 per cent Y-o-Y.

NLC India: Posted a sharp rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 668 crore, up from Rs 250 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue surged to Rs 4,411 crore from Rs 3,164 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 1,827 crore from Rs 904 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 41.42 per cent versus 28.57 per cent Y-o-Y. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share and announced plans to borrow a JPY loan equivalent to $100 million and invest Rs 1,110 crore in a JV with RVUNL for a lignite-based thermal power station.

KEC International: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 130 crore, up from Rs 96.9 crore Y-o-Y, with revenue rising to Rs 5,350 crore from Rs 5,000 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda grew to Rs 374 crore from Rs 308 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margins improving to 6.99 per cent from 6.15 per cent Y-o-Y.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company recorded a Q3 net profit of Rs 98.2 crore, up from Rs 88.3 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue surged to Rs 1,270 crore from Rs 920 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda grew to Rs 75.3 crore from Rs 48.7 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margins rising to 5.92 per cent from 5.28 per cent Y-o-Y.

Gland Pharma: The pharma company reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 205 crore, up from Rs 192 crore Y-o-Y but higher than Rs 160 crore QoQ. Revenue stood at Rs 1,384 crore, down from Rs 1,540 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda rose to Rs 360 crore from Rs 356 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 26 per cent versus 23.07 per cent Y-o-Y.

Castrol India: Posted a Q3 standalone net profit of Rs 270 crore, up from Rs 240 crore Y-o-Y, with revenue rising to Rs 1,354 crore from Rs 1,260 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda increased to Rs 376 crore from Rs 330 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 27.77 per cent versus 26.03 per cent Y-o-Y.

Sadhana Nitrochem: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 2.6 crore, up from Rs 0.93 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue stood at Rs 37.1 crore, down from Rs 44.1 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda was Rs 11.2 crore compared to Rs 11.4 crore Y-o-Y.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals: The company saw its Q3 net profit fall to Rs 4.9 crore from Rs 19.2 crore Y-o-Y, despite revenue increasing to Rs 81.9 crore from Rs 76.1 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 19.7 crore versus Rs 21 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin declining to 24.10 per cent from 27.52 per cent Y-o-Y.

HFCL: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 73.7 crore, down from Rs 82.2 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 73.9 crore QoQ. Revenue declined to Rs 1,010 crore from Rs 1,030 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda increased to Rs 150 crore from Rs 116 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margins improving to 15.12 per cent from 11.24 per cent Y-o-Y. The company also announced plans to set up an optical fiber cable manufacturing facility in Poland.

Bombay Dyeing: Posted a Q3 profit before exceptional items of Rs 43.1 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 73.2 crore Y-o-Y. The company had an exceptional gain of Rs 50.7 crore, compared to Rs 3,880 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue rose to Rs 415 crore from Rs 369 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda stood at Rs 15.9 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 3.84 per cent.

Premier Energies: The company saw a Q3 net profit surge to Rs 250 crore, up from Rs 43.2 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 210 crore QoQ. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,700 crore from Rs 710 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda soared to Rs 510 crore from Rs 120 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin improving to 29.97 per cent from 17.31 per cent Y-o-Y.

Linc: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 8.8 crore, up from Rs 7.5 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue stood at Rs 118 crore, slightly lower than Rs 120 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda increased to Rs 14.5 crore from Rs 13.5 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin improving to 12.26 per cent from 11.22 per cent Y-o-Y.

Gateway Distriparks: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 455 crore, significantly up from Rs 63.3 crore Y-o-Y, with revenue at Rs 400 crore, compared to Rs 390 crore Y-o-Y.

Pyramid Technoplast: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 6.8 crore, up from Rs 6.4 crore Y-o-Y, with revenue increasing to Rs 153 crore from Rs 128 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 10.8 crore, compared to Rs 9.3 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin at 7.07 per cent versus 7.22 per cent Y-o-Y.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: The company announced its foray into fleet operations with Joy E-Bike, deploying 100 EVs in Hyderabad.

Nahar Polyfilms: Reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 6.6 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 8.9 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue increased to Rs 173 crore from Rs 153 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda saw a gain of Rs 15.1 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 0.25 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin at 8.73 per cent.

Shriram Pistons: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 120 crore, up from Rs 107 crore Y-o-Y, with revenue rising to Rs 848 crore from Rs 766 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 171 crore, up from Rs 161 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin at 20.12 per cent versus 21.06 per cent Y-o-Y.

Tiger Logistics (India): The company saw a Q3 net profit surge to Rs 8.4 crore, compared to Rs 3.68 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue increased to Rs 160 crore from Rs 51.95 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda rose to Rs 9.8 crore from Rs 3.98 crore Y-o-Y.

Mahanagar Gas: Completed its investment in International Battery Company India Pvt Ltd, acquiring a 44 per cent stake. The total investment in IBC India amounted to Rs 35.36 crore.

Vedanta: The company received an S&P credit rating upgrade to 'B+', citing easing refinancing risk and removal from credit watch, with a stable outlook.

CreditAccess Grameen: Secured $50 million funding from IFC to promote financial inclusion for underserved communities.

Bajaj Steel Industries: Posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 13.7 crore, up from Rs 10 crore Y-o-Y, with revenue increasing to Rs 140 crore from Rs 126 crore Y-o-Y.

Nahar Spinning Mills: The company recorded a Q3 net profit of Rs 7.6 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 15.2 crore Y-o-Y, with revenue rising to Rs 812 crore from Rs 758 crore Y-o-Y.