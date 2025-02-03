Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BSE launches Sensex derivative contracts at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat

BSE launches Sensex derivative contracts at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat

The new contracts offer a 22-hour trading window, enabling global traders to access the Indian market in a tax-efficient manner

gift city

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BSE has launched Sensex derivative contracts at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gujarat. These US dollar-denominated contracts will be traded on the India International Exchange (India INX), BSE’s dedicated stock exchange for GIFT-IFSC.
 
The new contracts offer a 22-hour trading window, enabling global traders to access the Indian market in a tax-efficient manner. GIFT City provides several tax benefits, including no securities transaction tax (STT), capital gains tax, or stamp duty.
 
The minimum ticket size for Sensex derivatives is set at $1, with the final settlement day falling on the last Tuesday of the contract month. The contracts will follow a three-month trading cycle, and settlements will be conducted in cash, denominated in US dollars.
 
 
At the launch event, BSE managing director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy highlighted GIFT City’s competitive advantages for global investors. In FY24-25, India INX recorded an average daily turnover of $206 million.
 
Currently, rival NSE offers Nifty index-based derivative contracts at GIFT City through a partnership with the Singapore Exchange (SGX). In July 2023, the SGX Nifty was migrated to NSE’s International Exchange (NSE IX) and rebranded as GIFT Nifty.
 
The GIFT Nifty has seen exponential growth, with an average daily turnover of $95 billion in January.
 

More From This Section

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee sinks to lifetime low as Trump tariffs shake global markets

bond markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex slips 319pts on US tariff jolt; Nifty at 23,361; Smallcaps dip

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

HUDCO, Can Fin Homes slip up to 11%; here's what's worrying investors

SRF

SRF hits record high in weak mkt; stock up 33% in 1-mth on healthy outlook

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Kamat Hotels (India) shares hit 20% upper circuit on bourses; reasons here

Topics : Sensex BSE GIFT City IFSC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon