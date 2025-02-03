Business Standard

Tata Chemicals Q3 results: Loss at Rs 53 crore, revenue declines 3.8%

Tata Chemicals said it incurred a non-cash writedown on assets aggregating to 700 million rupees with respect to its UK operations

An economic slowdown in China and flat demand in the European Union have hit prices of soda ash, which contributes to two-thirds of Tata Chemicals' overall sales. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Tata Chemicals reported its second loss in four quarters on Monday, hurt by a one-time charge incurred in its UK operations and a dip in soda ash prices amid soft demand.

The chemicals firm reported a consolidated net loss of 530 million rupees ($6.1 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of 1.58 billion a year earlier.

Tata Chemicals said it incurred a non-cash writedown on assets aggregating to 700 million rupees with respect to its UK operations. 

Its revenue from operations fell 3.8% to 35.90 billion rupees for the quarter.

 

An economic slowdown in China and flat demand in the European Union have hit prices of soda ash, which contributes to two-thirds of Tata Chemicals' overall sales.

Soda ash is used to reduce the melting point of silica to produce glass. It is also used in the soap and detergent industries.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

