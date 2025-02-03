Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 09:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Power Grid Corp Q3 results: PAT dips 4% to Rs 3,682 cr on weak demand

Power Grid Corp Q3 results: PAT dips 4% to Rs 3,682 cr on weak demand

The state-run energy transmission company's consolidated net profit fell 4% to 38.62 billion rupees ($443.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31

Power grid

India's power generation grew by only 3% from October to December, compared to a 12% rise a year earlier. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power Grid Corporation of India missed third-quarter profit estimates on Monday, largely because of sluggish power demand. 
The state-run energy transmission company's consolidated net profit fell 4% to 38.62 billion rupees ($443.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31. 
Revenue from operations fell 3% to 112.33 billion rupees, falling short of analysts' expectations. 
For further earnings highlights, click. 
KEY CONTEXT 

Also Read

NTPC

NTPC Green Energy IPO opens today: How to trade NTPC, other power stocks

Power grid

Power Grid Corp stock rallies 5% on healthy outlook; higher capex guidance

power, electricity, power grid

Power Grid Corp Q2 results: Net profit almost flat at Rs 3,793 cr

PremiumPower grid

Power Grid Corporation, Indian Bank raise Rs 5,000 crore each in single day

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Power Grid gains 2% on securing transmission system project in Gujarat

A slowdown in India's economy had dragged on the rise in power demand. 
Power generation in the second half of 2024 grew to about a quarter of the total growth seen in the first half of the year. 
India's power generation grew by only 3% from October to December, compared to a 12% rise a year earlier. 
 
Overall, the power generation growth in 2024 was the slowest since the COVID-19 pandemic. 
The average market clearing price on the Indian Energy Exchange last quarter specify fell 26% year-on-year.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Castrol India, Castrol oil, Oil, motor oil

Castrol India reports 12% rise in profit for Dec quarter on steady demand

pharma

Alembic Pharma Q3 results: PAT falls 23.29% amid market headwinds

Q3 result

Tata Chemicals Q3 results: Loss at Rs 53 crore, revenue declines 3.8%

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma Q3 result: Net profit rises 7% to Rs 205 cr as expenses drop

Q3 result

Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 18 cr, revenue up 8%

Topics : Power Grid Corp Q3 results Energy firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon