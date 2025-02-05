Stocks to watch on Wednesday, February 5, 2025: Indian bourses are poised for a positive start , indicated GIFT Nifty futures. The GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 23,840 level, 55 points higher than Nifty50 futures.

On Tuesday, the key benchmarks settled in the positive zone with the BSE Sensex closing at 78,583.81, up 1,397 or 1.81 per cent while the Nifty50 settled at 23,739.25, rising 378 points or 1.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: Reliance Power, Zydus Lifesciences, Abbott India, Cummins India, Gujarat Gas, Welspun Corp, Info Edge (India), Swiggy, Matrimony.com, H.G. Infra Engineering, Aarti Pharmalabs, Eveready Industries India, Piccadily Agro Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems, Sagility India, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Zinka Logistics Solutions.

Tata Power: to Rs 1,030 crore, up from Rs 953 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue climbed to Rs 15,400 crore, compared to Rs 14,651 crore. Ebitda jumped to Rs 3,352 crore, rising from Rs 2,417 crore, while Ebitda margin improved significantly to 21.78 per cent from 16.50 per cent. Q3 consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,030 crore, up from Rs 953 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue climbed to Rs 15,400 crore, compared to Rs 14,651 crore. Ebitda jumped to Rs 3,352 crore, rising from Rs 2,417 crore, while Ebitda margin improved significantly to 21.78 per cent from 16.50 per cent.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Q3 consolidated net profit surged to Rs 62.5 crore, a sharp rise from Rs 35.4 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and Rs 29.6 crore sequentially. Revenue climbed to Rs 360 crore, up from Rs 289 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda jumped to Rs 184 crore from Rs 142 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 51.86 per cent from 48.80 per cent.

Metropolis Healthcare: Q3 consolidated net profit improved to Rs 31.4 crore, compared to Rs 27.15 crore in the previous year. Revenue climbed to Rs 323 crore, up from Rs 290 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 72 crore, higher than Rs 64.8 crore, while Ebitda margin remained stable at 22.31 per cent, marginally up from 22.28 per cent.

Happiest Minds Technologies: Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 50.1 crore, compared to Rs 49.5 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue increased to Rs 530 crore from Rs 521 crore. EBIT came in at Rs 72.9 crore, rising from Rs 68.7 crore, with EBIT margin improving to 13.74 per cent from 13.17 per cent.

Sun Pharma: Philogen has completed patient enrollment for the Phase III Fibrosarc trial in soft tissue sarcoma.

Whirlpool of India: Q3 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 44 crore, compared to Rs 28 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue expanded to Rs 1,700 crore, rising from Rs 1,526 crore. Ebitda grew to Rs 69.3 crore, against Rs 62.7 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 4.06 per cent, slightly lower than 4.08 per cent.

India Glycols: Q3 consolidated net profit climbed to Rs 56.8 crore, up from Rs 41.63 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose to Rs 2,424 crore, compared to Rs 2,119 crore. Ebitda increased to Rs 129 crore, up from Rs 107 crore, with Ebitda margin improving slightly to 5.32 per cent from 5.05 per cent.

Global Health: Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 143 crore, compared to Rs 123 crore in the prior year. Revenue increased to Rs 943 crore, rising from Rs 836 crore. Ebitda at Rs 238 crore, up from Rs 216 crore, while Ebitda margin was 25.21 per cent, slightly lower than 25.82 per cent.

Aditya Birla Capital: Tax demand revised to Rs 184 crore following a rectification order.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Q3 net profit soared to Rs 13.2 crore, significantly higher than Rs 4.6 crore a year earlier. Net premium written increased to Rs 1,150 crore, compared to Rs 1,120 crore. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) improved to 0.86 per cent, down from 1.05 per cent in the previous quarter.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): January traded volume stood at 10,910 MU, marking a 16 per cent increase Y-o-Y. The average DAM price was Rs 4.43/unit, reflecting a 24 per cent decline from the previous year.

Alkem Laboratories: Introduced Kojiglo Serum in India to address facial hyperpigmentation.

NLC India: Secured its third commercial coal mine – New Patrapara South in Angul. The mine has a total geological reserve of 720.87 million tonnes.

JG Chemicals: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 16.97 crore, up from Rs 10.2 crore. Revenue surged to Rs 209 crore, compared to Rs 160 crore. Ebitda improved to Rs 23.1 crore, against Rs 14.8 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 11.05 per cent, compared to 9.16 per cent.

Interarch Building Products: Q3 standalone net profit amounted to Rs 28.2 crore, increasing from Rs 22 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue rose to Rs 364 crore, against Rs 316 crore in the previous year. Ebitda reached Rs 35.1 crore, up from Rs 27.5 crore, with Ebitda margin at 9.66 per cent, improving from 8.70 per cent.

Azad Engineering: Q3 standalone net profit reached Rs 24.3 crore, advancing from Rs 16.8 crore a year ago. Revenue surged to Rs 119 crore, compared to Rs 89.2 crore. Ebitda expanded to Rs 42.6 crore, rising from Rs 32.8 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 35.92 per cent, slightly lower than 36.77 per cent.

Prism Johnson: Approved the sale of a portion of its industrial premises at a tile plant to JSW Steel, valued at Rs 165 crore.

RVNL: Received a Letter of Acceptance for a Rs 404 crore project.

TTK Healthcare: Issued a 90-day stop-work order by USAID, with financial implications yet to be assessed.