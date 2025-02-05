Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat in early deals; MTNL soars 17%, Asian Paints down 4%
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, February 5, 2025: In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index were trading 0.46 per cent and 0.88 per cent higher, respectively.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Markets Today, Feb 5: India stock market opened higher on Wednesday amid a largely positive trade in global markets. The BSE Sensex index started 120 points higher at 78,704.60. The Nifty today, too, added 62 points at open to trade at 23, 802 levels. Both the indices, however, were quick to reverse gains and turn negative in trade.
IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Infosys, and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex gainers today, with the share prices rising in the range of 0.4 per cent to 1.5 per cent. On the downside, Asian Paints (down 4 per cent), Nestle India, Sun Pharma, and Ultratech Cement were the top Sensex losers.
Meanwhile, in the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index were trading 0.46 per cent and 0.88 per cent higher, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer on the NSE today, gaining 1.2 per cent.
Q3 Results 2025 Today, Feb 5, 2025:
On Wednesday, over 70 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25 results).
Eveready Industries India Ltd, Info Edge India Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Skipper Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd, GE Vernova, Gujarat Gas, Inventurus Knowledge, Sagility India, Timken India, Kansai Nerolac, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Solar Industries, Cummins India, Abbott India, Page Industries, etc will announce their quarterly earnings today.
IPOs Today
In the IPO market, Amwill Healthcare IPO (SME) and Ken Enterprises IPO (SME) will open for subscription. Chamunda Electricals IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check
17 out of 30 stocks were trading in the positive zone on the BSE Sensex.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23,750 level
The NSE's Nifty50 gained 30 points or 0.13 per cent in early morning deals of Wednesday.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 100 pts
The BSE Sensex surged 103 points or 0.13 per cent higher in early deals of Wednesday.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty holds 23,800 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty index was at 23,801.75 in pre-open today, up 62.50 points or 0.26 per cent.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex climbs 121 points in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE SENSEX index settled at 78,704.60 levels in pre-open today, up 120.79 points or 0.15 per cent.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold April Futures top Rs 84,000-mark on MCX
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold futures for April expiry on MCX index crossed Rs 84,000 per 10gm-mark on Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025. Gold futures were up 0.4 per cent in early deals on MCX index.
Silver, meanwhile, were down 0.2 per cent at Rs 95,530 per kg.
9:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 5 paise weak versus US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opens 5 paise weaker at 87.126 per US dollar on Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
9:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma, Ksolves, 5 others to go ex-date for dividend, stock-split tomorrow
Shares of Container Corporation of India, India Motor Parts & Accessories, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Sharda Cropchem, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Triveni Turbine, and Ksolves India are set to remain in focus during today's trading session on account of their corporate announcements, such as dividends or stock splits.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JTL Industries secures 3,000 metric tonnes GI pipe order
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JTL Industries has received an order to supply 3,000 metric tonnes of Galvanized Iron (GI) pipes of assorted sizes. The order, valued at Rs 24 crore, has been placed by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Jammu, as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The delivery is scheduled to be completed within the next 30 days.
Given the developments, JTL Industries, as a key supplier in JJM, stands to benefit significantly. The company has a strong track record in delivering high-quality GI pipes for water infrastructure projects and is well-positioned to capture additional opportunities arising from the government’s renewed focus on quality, sustainability, and long-term water security.
Check JTL Industries' stock exchange filing here
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All eyes on RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra as MPC meeting begins on Wednesday
The meeting of the six-member MPC, which will culminate on Friday, aims to boost sluggish economic growth, which is seen falling to a four-year low. Malhotra took charge as the 26th RBI governor in December. The government is yet to announce an economist deputy governor in the RBI after Michael Patra's term ended in mid-January. An economist deputy governor takes charge of the monetary policy department and hence a member of the monetary policy committee. Following Patra's exit, the monetary policy department is now under M Rajeshwar Rao who looks after regulation, among others.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Delhi votes today: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will track the political developments in India's national capital as over 1.5 crore voters of Delhi will vote on Wednesday, February 5, to elect their next government. The Delhi Assembly elections come months after the narendra Modi-government formed a coalition government at Centre.
While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking a third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would hope for a comeback in the national capital. TRACK LIVE UPDATES
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit may climb up to Rs 1,130 crore YoY
Hero MotoCorp is expected to report a steady performance for Q3FY25, with revenue growth driven by higher average selling prices (ASPs) rather than volume growth, analysts said.They also predict a slight increase in revenues across various forecasts, ranging from 3 per cent to 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), supported by a richer product mix and the ramp-up of 125cc motorcycles.
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy Results Today; preview shows loss may widen
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate the Q3 revenue of Swiggy to grow 9.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), on an average, to Rs 3,962.85 crore as compared to Rs 3,602.95 crore in Q2FY25. The stock was listed on bourses on November 13, 2024.
Further, Swiggy is expected to widen its net loss Q-o-Q in Q3FY25 to Rs 704.05 crore, on average, as compared to a loss of Rs 623 crore in Q2FY25.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Poonawalla Fincorp taps AI-driven audit, governance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Poonawalla Fincorp is working with ServiceNow -- the AI Platform for business transformation and global digital workflow leader -- to
implement Generative AI-powered solutions aimed at enhancing audit and governance capabilities.
This strategic collaboration, Poonawalla FinCorp said, will drive greater efficiency, automation, and compliance, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging technology for operational excellence.
With the global AI in Audit market projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 27.9 per cent, as mentioned in the market.us ‘Global AI in Audit’ report, many attribute this growth to GenAI's ability to pinpoint high-risk areas and detect anomalies, enabling a sharper focus on critical issues that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Check full stock exchange filing here
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Angel One share price in focus today; shares Jan business update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Angel One share price will be in focus on Wednesday, Feb 5, as investors will react to its January business update. The brokerage reported a 47.5 per cent year-on-year rise in client base in Jan, 2025. This was 2.1 per cent higher than December, 2024.
It's Average Client Funding Book rose 86.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.1 per cent M-o-M.
First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:47 AM IST