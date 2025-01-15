Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these 3 stocks on January 15

Buy BAJFINANCE | CMP: Rs 7,335 | SL: Rs 7,150 | TGT: Rs 7,620

Bajaj Finance share price is on the verge of a breakout from a flag and pole pattern on the daily chart with higher than average buying volumes. The ADX line is headed up which confirms the strength of the uptrend.

Buy BIOCON | CMP: Rs 387 | SL: Rs 376 | TGT: Rs 406

The stock has broken out of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart with a large bodied bullish candle suggesting bullish sentiment. The RSI indicator is rising which suggest bullish sentiment.

Buy MARUTI | CMP: Rs 11,741 | SL: Rs 11,465 | TGT: Rs 12,270

Maruti Suzuki share price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone with a surge in buying volumes. It has crossed above its key moving averages suggesting trend change upwards.

Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.