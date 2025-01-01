Indices begin 2025 with gains, marking 7th consecutive first-session rise

Indian equity benchmarks logged gains on the first trading day of 2025, marking the seventh consecutive calendar year where indices began with gains. The Sensex rose by up to 617 points during the session but gave up some gains to close at 78,507, a rise of 368 points or 0.5 per cent. The Nifty ended the session at 23,743, gaining 98 points or 0.4 per cent. The gains were broad-based, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.4 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 1.02 per cent.

Most of the Sensex gains on Wednesday were led by HDFC Bank, which rose 0.6 per cent. Larsen and Toubro gained 1.6 per cent, and Mahindra and Mahindra advanced 2.5 per cent, contributing significantly to the index’s performance.

While benchmark indices ended 2024 with gains of over 8 per cent, the year was marked by turbulence in the second half, erasing much of the gains made during the first nine months.

The indices had surged by as much as 20 per cent on a year-to-date basis in September 2024. However, sharp sell-offs by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), triggered initially by stimulus measures in China and later by disappointing corporate earnings, dampened sentiment.

Markets are expected to remain subdued at the beginning of 2025, facing headwinds from expensive valuations, structural issues in domestic consumption demand, uncertain policy measures from the incoming US administration, and heightened geopolitical tensions.

“We note three headwinds for the Indian market in the short term: expensive valuations across caps and sectors barring financials, even as headline market valuation has come off; earnings cuts; and continued sluggish consumption demand,” said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.

The note further stated that policies of the incoming US administration and rising geopolitical conflicts would impact the global economy and markets.

“India is more immune to both these issues, but global sentiment will matter for India too,” the note added.

Going forward, corporate results for the quarter ended December and the Union Budget in February will shape market trends.

“We expect markets to remain sideways until the start of Q3 results, which will likely induce stock and sector-specific action. Investors will also watch out for December manufacturing PMI data from India and the US,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The market breadth was strong, with 2,718 stocks advancing and 1,267 declining. Over two-thirds of Sensex stocks ended with gains. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 2.5 trillion to Rs 444.4 trillion.

FPIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,783 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,690 crore. For the year 2024, foreign investors were net sellers of Rs 3,981 crore, while domestic institutions bought shares worth Rs 5.3 trillion.

“The index has entered its second week of consolidation, and current indicators suggest this trend will likely persist. We continue to advocate a stock-specific strategy, focusing on counters exhibiting relatively stronger momentum,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president - research, Religare Broking.