Stocks to Watch, Jan 28: Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Coal India, Tata Steel, Emami

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, January 27, 2025: The key benchmark indices, Sensex, Nifty are poised to have positive start, indicated GIFT Nifty futures, as they quoted 65 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 22,911 level.

On Monday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bears with the BSE Sensex closing 824.29 points or 1.08 per cent lower at 75,366.17, while the Nifty50 settled at 22,829.15, falling 263 points or 1.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Tuesday, below are some hot stocks to keep track:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: The following companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on January 28: Bajaj Auto, BHEL, Bosch, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cipla, Colgate Palmolive, CSB Bank, Exide Industries, GMR Airports, Hindustan Zinc, Home First Finance Company, Hyundai Motor India, Indian Oil Corporation, JSW Energy, JSW Infrastructure, Le Travenues Technology, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Novartis India, Piramal Pharma, RITES, Route Mobile, R R Kabel, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SIS, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Suzlon Energy, TTK Prestige, TVS Motor Company, UTI AMC, and Baazar Style Retail.

Coal India: Coal India reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 850.6 crore, a decline from Rs 1,025 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 629 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue stood at Rs 3,578 crore, down from Rs 3,615 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 1,238.8 crore, compared to Rs 1,325.6 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 34.62 per cent, down from 36.67 per cent Y-o-Y.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 29.5 crore, a significant decline from Rs 52.2 crore Y-o-Y. The company’s revenue was Rs 5,365 crore, down from Rs 5,531 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 590 crore, compared to Rs 626 crore Y-o-Y, with the Ebitda margin at 11 per cent, slightly lower than 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Federal Bank: Federal Bank posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 95.5 crore, a decline from Rs 101 crore year-on-year. The bank’s revenue increased to Rs 680 crore from Rs 573 crore Y-o-Y. GNPA improved to 1.95 per cent from 2.09 per cent in the previous quarter, while NNPA dropped to 0.49 per cent from 0.57 per cent. Provisions and contingencies amounted to Rs 29 crore, up from Rs 15.8 crore Q-o-Q.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 87 crore, up from Rs 85 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue decreased to Rs 1,220 crore from Rs 1,300 crore Q-o-Q. Ebitda was Rs 125 crore, compared to Rs 119.9 crore Q-o-Q, and the Ebitda margin increased to 10.21 per cent from 9.21 per cent Q-o-Q.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 460 crore, up from Rs 359 crore Y-o-Y and slightly down from Rs 472 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 2,696 crore from Rs 2,540 crore Y-o-Y. The bank’s GNPA improved to 3.85 per cent from 4.36 per cent Q-o-Q, and NNPA decreased to 0.82 per cent from 0.98 per cent. Provisions for NPA were Rs 148 crore, lower than Rs 250 crore in the previous quarter.

Tata Power: Tata Power’s solar manufacturing arm, TP Solar, secured a Rs 455 crore contract to supply 300 MWp ALMM modules to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited.

Maharashtra Seamless: Maharashtra Seamless reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 18.6 crore, a decline from Rs 27.5 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 22 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue decreased to Rs 141 crore from Rs 143 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 28 crore, compared to Rs 37 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 19.86 per cent, down from 25.83 per cent Y-o-Y.

Emami: Emami reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 27.8 crore, up from Rs 26 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 21.2 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue grew to Rs 105 crore from Rs 99.6 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 35.4 crore, compared to Rs 33 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 33.69 per cent, slightly higher than 33.28 per cent Y-o-Y. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.

Aurionpro Solutions: The company reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 47.34 crore, up from Rs 45.1 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue grew to Rs 306 crore from Rs 278 crore Q-o-Q. The company’s Q3 EBIT was Rs 56.37 crore, compared to Rs 49.1 crore in the prior quarter. The EBIT margin improved to 18.41 per cent from 17.65 per cent. Aurionpro declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share.

Kaynes Technology India: Kaynes Technology reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 6.65 crore, up from Rs 4.52 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 6.02 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue rose to Rs 66 crore from Rs 50.9 crore Y-o-Y. The company’s Ebitda was Rs 9.41 crore, compared to Rs 6.99 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 14.23 per cent, up from 13.72 per cent Y-o-Y.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: The company reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 4.82 crore, up from Rs 3.57 crore Y-o-Y and down from Rs 5.15 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 28.5 crore from Rs 21 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 6.59 crore, compared to Rs 5 crore Y-o-Y, and the Ebitda margin stood at 23.13 per cent, slightly down from 23.82 per cent.

Jindal Drilling: Jindal Drilling reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 4.88 crore, compared to Rs 3.11 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 1.58 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue stood at Rs 23.9 crore, up from Rs 18.3 crore Y-o-Y. The company’s Ebitda was Rs 8.07 crore, up from Rs 5.5 crore Y-o-Y, and the Ebitda margin increased to 33.69 per cent from 30.07 per cent Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 28.6 crore, a decline from Rs 43 crore in the previous quarter and ahead of the estimated Rs 18.3 crore. Revenue increased to Rs 415 crore from Rs 409 crore Q-o-Q. Ebitda was Rs 36.4 crore, down from Rs 53.5 crore Q-o-Q, and the Ebitda margin stood at 8.78 per cent, compared to 13.11 per cent in the previous quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance: Bajaj Housing Finance posted a Q3 net profit of Rs 55 crore, up from Rs 44 crore Y-o-Y and slightly higher than Rs 54.5 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 245 crore from Rs 194.6 crore Y-o-Y.

Arvind Smartspaces: Arvind Smartspaces announced the development of a mega industrial park in Ahmedabad, spread over 440 acres, with a top-line potential of Rs 1,350 crore.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure: The company secured an order worth Rs 575 crore for the manufacturing and supply of 33 rakes of Flat Multi-Purpose Wagons (FMP).

Aditya Birla Sunlife: The company reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 22.4 crore, compared to Rs 20.9 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 24 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue grew to Rs 44.5 crore from Rs 34.1 crore Y-o-Y.