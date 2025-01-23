Stocks to Watch, Jan 23: HUL, BPCL, Coforge, Cigniti Tech, Pidilite Ind

Stocks to watch on Thursday, January 23, 2025: Indian bourses will likely see a subdued start Thursday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 61 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 23,137 level.

On Wednesday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 566 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 76,404.99, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,155.35, rising 130 points or 0.57 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep track:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: The following companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today, January 23, listed in order of prominence: UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, United Spirits, Mphasis, Syngene International, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tejas Networks, Indian Energy Exchange, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Capri Global Capital, Mankind Pharma, Indus Towers, Amber Enterprises India, KFin Technologies, Greaves Cotton, Thyrocare Technologies, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Cyient, V2 Retail.

Listings today: Stallion India Fluorochemicals and Landmark Immigration Consultants shares will list on BSE, NSE and BSE SME platforms, respectively.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Q3 standalone net profit stood at Rs 3,001 crore, up from Rs 2,519 crore (YoY), against an estimate of Rs 2,585 crore. Revenue came in at Rs 15,195 crore compared to Rs 14,930 crore (YoY), with an estimate of Rs 15,600 crore. EBITDA was Rs 3,669 crore vs Rs 3,565 crore (YoY), slightly above the estimate of Rs 3,600 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 24.15 per cent from 23.88 per cent (YoY), against an estimate of 23.1 per cent. The board has approved the demerger of its ice cream business, Kwality Wall’s, with the resulting company to be listed on BSE and NSE. Moreover, HUL signed an agreement to acquire a 90.5 per cent stake in Minimalist through secondary buyouts at a pre-money enterprise value of Rs 2,955 crore.

BPCL: Q3 standalone net profit rose sharply to Rs 4,640 crore from Rs 2,400 crore (QoQ), slightly below the estimated Rs 4,977 crore. Revenue increased to Rs 1.27 lakh crore from Rs 1.18 lakh crore (QoQ), beating the estimated Rs 1.12 lakh crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 7,580 crore, up from Rs 4,547 crore (QoQ), against an estimate of Rs 8,312 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 5.94 per cent from 3.85 per cent (QoQ), though below the estimated 7.4 per cent.

Coforge: Q3 consolidated net profit was Rs 216 crore versus Rs 202 crore (QoQ), missing the estimate of Rs 260 crore. EBIT came in at Rs 316 crore compared to Rs 287 crore (QoQ), against an estimated Rs 397 crore. EBIT margin improved slightly to 9.53 per cent from 9.39 per cent (QoQ), below the estimate of 12.2 per cent. Revenue stood at Rs 3,320 crore, up from Rs 3,060 crore (QoQ), exceeding the estimated Rs 3,250 crore. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share.

Persistent Systems: Q3 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 373 crore from Rs 325 crore (QoQ), surpassing the estimate of Rs 350 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 3,060 crore from Rs 2,900 crore (QoQ), meeting the estimated Rs 3,060 crore. EBIT stood at Rs 456 crore vs Rs 406 crore (QoQ), exceeding the estimated Rs 447 crore. EBIT margin improved to 14.88 per cent from 14.02 per cent (QoQ), against an estimate of 14.6 per cent.

Pidilite Industries: Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 552 crore compared to Rs 510 crore (YoY). Revenue increased to Rs 3,369 crore from Rs 3,130 crore (YoY). EBITDA came in at Rs 797 crore vs Rs 742 crore (YoY), with a slight decline in EBITDA margin to 23.66 per cent from 23.71 per cent (YoY).

Tata Communications: Q3 net profit surged to Rs 236 crore from Rs 45 crore (YoY), marking a 424 per cent growth. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 5,798 crore, up 3.8 per cent from Rs 5,587.8 crore (YoY).

Laxmi Organic Industries: Q3 net profit increased to Rs 29.3 crore from Rs 27.2 crore (YoY) and Rs 28.1 crore (QoQ). Revenue grew to Rs 786 crore from Rs 700 crore (YoY). EBITDA stood at Rs 74.9 crore vs Rs 52.2 crore (YoY), with EBITDA margin improving to 9.53 per cent from 7.52 per cent (YoY).

Cigniti Tech: Q3 net profit rose to Rs 63.6 crore from Rs 52.9 crore (QoQ). Revenue increased to Rs 516 crore from Rs 490 crore (QoQ). EBIT stood at Rs 82 crore vs Rs 62 crore (QoQ), with EBIT margin improving to 15.88 per cent from 12.42 per cent (QoQ).

Gravita India: Q3 net profit increased to Rs 77.9 crore from Rs 60.3 crore (YoY). Revenue rose to Rs 996 crore from Rs 758 crore (YoY). EBITDA remained flat at Rs 81.1 crore compared to Rs 80.8 crore (YoY), with a decline in EBITDA margin to 8.14 per cent from 10.66 per cent (YoY).

Paras Defence: The company signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government to establish an Optics Park with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore. The project is expected to generate 2,000 direct jobs and commence operations by 2028.

Waaree Energies: The company’s subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, began commercial production of its 1.6 GW solar module line at Brookshire, Texas, USA.

E2E Networks: Q3 net profit rose to Rs 11.6 crore from Rs 5.6 crore (YoY), while revenue increased to Rs 41.6 crore from Rs 24 crore (YoY). EBITDA declined to Rs 8.56 crore from Rs 11.2 crore (YoY), with EBITDA margin falling to 20.58 per cent from 46.93 per cent (YoY).

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company clarified that no contract with JNPA has been signed yet, though discussions are underway for a solar cell-powered boat project.

Go Digit General Insurance: Q3 net profit rose to Rs 119 crore from Rs 42.9 crore (YoY). Revenue increased to Rs 2,084 crore from Rs 1,980 crore (YoY).

Jagsonpal Pharma: Q3 net profit surged to Rs 32 crore from Rs 3.96 crore (YoY). Revenue rose to Rs 74 crore from Rs 47.2 crore (YoY). EBITDA stood at Rs 15.9 crore compared to Rs 3.4 crore (YoY), with an EBITDA margin of 21.45 per cent vs 7.19 per cent (YoY).

Allcargo Terminals: CFS volumes for December 2024 were 51.7, reflecting an 8 per cent growth over the previous month and marking the highest volume for the quarter.

Heritage Foods: Q3 net profit rose to Rs 43 crore from Rs 27.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA stood at Rs 74.1 crore vs Rs 49.3 crore (YoY), with EBITDA margin improving to 7.17 per cent from 5.34 per cent (YoY).

20 Microns: Q3 net profit increased to Rs 12.9 crore from Rs 11.5 crore (YoY). Revenue rose to Rs 215 crore from Rs 175 crore (YoY). EBITDA came in at Rs 26.2 crore compared to Rs 22.2 crore (YoY), with EBITDA margin at 12.22 per cent vs 12.72 per cent (YoY).

Accelya Solutions: Q3 net profit stood at Rs 32.4 crore vs Rs 30.9 crore (YoY). Revenue increased to Rs 133 crore from Rs 125 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose to Rs 51 crore from Rs 45.9 crore (YoY), with an EBITDA margin of 38.33 per cent vs 36.78 per cent (YoY).