Stocks to Watch, March 14: RIL, Gopal Snacks, TaMo, Federal Bank, HAL, KEC

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, March 14: Indian equity markets may look to stabilise on Thursday after a massive carnage a day before, that eroded Rs 13.5-trillion in investor wealth.

However, weekly F&O expiry, and global cues may keep them volatile.

At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty was down 57 points at 22,050.

Elsewhere in Asia, ASX200, and Nikkei were down up to 0.35 per cent, while Kospi, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite added up to 0.5 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P500 closed 0.19 per cent lower, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.54 per cent. In contrast, The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1 per cent.

Reliance Industries: RIL, on Thursday, signed a binding agreement with two subsidiaries of Paramount Global to acquire the latter's stake in Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,286 crore.

Gopal Snacks: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 401 apiece.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed two contracts worth Rs 8,073 crore with the Hindustan Aeronautics for acquisition of 34 advanced light helicopters and associated equipment for the Indian Army and the Coast Guard.

KEC International: The company has received orders worth Rs 2,257 crore across its various businesses.

Tata Motors: The company has signed an MoU, for investment worth Rs 9,000 crore, with Tamil Nadu government to set-up vehicle manufacturing facility.

DLF: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has bought 4.67 acres of land in Chennai from DLF Ltd for Rs 735 crore.

Separately, the company has decided to raise funds worth Rs 600 crore via debt securities.

Som Distilleries: The company's Board of Directors will meet on April 2, 2024, to consider stock split/sub-division of shares.

Grasim Industries: The Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the company has approved to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 1,250 crore.

Federal Bank, South Indian Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has asked Federal Bank, and South Indian Bank to stop issuing new co-branded credit cards.

Hudco: A meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, March 20, to consider declaration of interim dividend for FY24.

Patanjali Foods: The Board of Directors has approved the formation of two wholly owned subsidiaries of the company in India. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Indian Hume Pipe: The company received orders worth Rs 230 crore from Telangana government for water supply and sewerage projects.

Auto stocks: The central government has announced a new scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore, to promote the adoption of electric mobility in India.

IIFL Finance: The company approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via issue of shares and up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

Vedanta: The company will appeal against Sebi's order directing it to pay Rs 77.6 crore to Cairn UK.

PC Jeweller: The State Bank of India has accepted the company's proposal for one time settlement of outstanding dues.