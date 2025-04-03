Stocks to Watch on Apr 3, 2025: IT, auto, pharma, Central Bank, Muthoot Fin

Stocks to Watch on April 3, 2025: With US President With US President Donald Trump imposing 'reciprocal tariffs ' on trading partners, Indian equities are poised for a gap-down start. Around 7:42 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 264 points lower at 23,165.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex climbed 592.93 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 76,617.44. The NSE Nifty50 mirrored the Sensex and settled at 23,332.35, up 166.65 points or 0.72 per cent.

On the Asia-pacific front, last seen, China's CSI 300 was down 0.35 per cent, Shanghai down 0.91 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.43 per cent, Japan's Nikkei down 3.21 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 down 1.34 per cent.

Read: Stock Market LIve Updates Besides, Wall Street indices ended mixed with Nasdaq up 0.87 per cent, S&P 500 up 0.67 per cent, and Dow Jones up 0.56 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in focus on Thursday, April 3, 2025:

Auto/Pharma stocks: Indian automobile and pharmaceutical stocks will be in focus as Trump did not announce any sector-specific tariff. Except for tariffs on auto companies announced earlier. The 25 per cent auto tariffs will cover hundreds of billions of dollars worth of imports of vehicles and auto parts imports annually, according to a Reuters analysis.

IT stocks: Information Technology (IT) related stocks will remain in focus on the backdrop of recessionary fears in the US and as manufacturing hubs in China and Taiwan faced new tariffs above 30 per cent, bringing the total new levy to 54 per cent on imports from China. Oil-linked stocks: Crude oil prices fell over 2 per cent to put benchmark Brent futures at $73.24 a barrel after US imposed 'reciprocal tariffs'.

Also Read

Central Bank of India: The company's total business in Q4 stood at ₹7,05,196 crore as compared to ₹6,36,756 crore a year ago. Its total deposits were up 7.18 per cent to ₹4,12,665 crore as compared to ₹3,85,011 crore a year ago.

Hindustan Zinc: The company recorded Mined metal production at 1,095 kt in FY25 along with the highest-ever refined metal production at 1,052 kt. Refined zinc production was at 827 kt, up 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and lead production at 225 kt, up 4 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki: Due to rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature additions, the company has planned to increase car prices starting on April 8, 2025.

Muthoot Finance: Moody's Ratings has raised issuer credit ratings on Muthoot Finance Limited to 'Ba1' from 'Ba2' with a 'Stable' outlook.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nagaland Rural Bank to provide customised vehicle financing solutions to its customers, as per reports.

NTPC: The company has invited global tenders seeking partners to build large nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 15 gigawatts (GW) in the country, a stepping stone towards India’s long-term aim to attain at least 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.

Reliance Industries (RIL): The company on Wednesday started work on the first of its planned ₹65,000 crore investment in compressed bio-gas (CBG) hubs in Andhra Pradesh by laying the foundation stone for an integrated CBG plant by Reliance New Energy near Divakarapalli village in Kanigiri.

SpiceJet: The airline is allowed regular flights to and from Nepal, according to the Himalayan nation's civil aviation authority.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha): Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers has accused certain entities of his younger brother Abhinandan Lodha’s House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) of using “purported” board resolutions of Macrotech to claim the right to the “Lodha” trademark and submitting them to government authorities.

Coal India: The state-owned company is looking at lithium blocks in Australia and Argentina.

Infosys: The IT major has launched the Formula E Stats Center, built in partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, to accelerate fan engagement to higher gear.

SJVN: The company said that Phase-1 of the 1,000-MW Bikaner Solar power project, being set up by its arm SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), has started commercial power supply.

Apollo Tyres: The company has appointed Rajeev Kumar Sinha as its Chief Manufacturing Officer.