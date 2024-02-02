Stocks to watch on Feb 2: Indian Hotels, Hero Moto, Eicher, NMDC, RITES

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start higher on Friday, tracking strength in global markets.

Asian markets recouped from US Fed-led selling a day before. Hang Seng, Kopsi jumped 2 per cent eah. Nikkei and ASX 200 were up 1 per cent each.

US indices surged led by strong results of Meta. The Nasdaq rose 1.3 per cent. The Dow and S&P 500 gained 0.97 per cent and 1.25 per cent, respectively.





At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 150 points to 21,912 over Nifty futures' last close.

Stocks that may see action today:

Q3 earnings today: Tata Motors, UPL, IndiGo, Delhivery, Bank of India, Aegis Logistics, Bikaji Foods and Devyani International, among others.

Indian Hotels: Its consolidated net profit in Q3 rose 18 per cent to Rs 477crore. Revenue increased by 16.5 per cent from last year. Ebitda margin grew to 37.3 per cent from 35.4 per cent the previous year.

Hero MotoCorp: The company's sales rose 22 per cent to 433,598 units in January. Domestic sales grew 20 per cent to 420,934 units against 3,49,437 units last year.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sold 76,187 motorcycles in January this year, up 2 per cent against the 74,746 units sold a year ago. Export sales dropped 20 per cent YoY to 5,631 units for the month.

TVS Motor: Its total sales grew 23 per cent YoY to 3.39 lakh units in January. Motorcycle sales rose 29 per cent YoY to 1.55 lakh units. EV sales rose 34 per cent to 16,276 units and total exports came 22 per cent higher at 69,343 units.

NMDC: The firm has recorded iron ore production of 4.54 million metric tons (mt) in January this year, a growth of 8 per cent against last year. Its sales grew 18.8 per cent YoY to 4.56 million metric tons.

Rites: Its consolidated profit in Q3 fell 12 per cent to Rs 129 crore from last year. Revenue grew just 0.8 per cent to Rs 683 crore.



Gokaldas Exports: It has signed a pact to acquire the apparel business of Matrix Clothing for Rs 489 crore.



Ashok Leyland: Its January sales was down 7 per cent at 15,939 units from 17,200 units a year ago. Its total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales dropped 8 per cent YoY to 10,218 units.

MGL: It has acquired Unison Enviro Pvt Ltd in a strategic acquisition for a cash consideration of Rs 562 crore.

Bata: Its consolidated net profit slipped 30 per cent to Rs 58 crore in Q3. Revenue was nearly flat at Rs 903 crore, up 0.35 per cent YoY.

Panacea Biotech: The US FDA has classified the firm's Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI). The facility was issued a form-483 with nine observations in October, which were related to improvements in existing procedures.