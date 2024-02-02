Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 750 pts; NBCC, SJVN, GMR Infra zoom up to 16%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 750 pts; NBCC, SJVN, GMR Infra zoom up to 16%

Stock market Update on Friday, February 02: In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index was up 0.6 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.8%. NBCC, HUDCO, SpiceJet shine.

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST
Stock market updates on February 02, 2024: The bulls were back in action a day after the Interim Budget, with strong gains seen in IT, financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Strength in overseas peers also aided the sentiment.  
The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed past the 72,000-mark, and was up 800 points. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen quoting above the 21,900 levels - up over 200 points.  
Reliance, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Power Grid were the major movers, up 2 per cent each. Tech Mahindra, NTPC, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and JSW Steel also logged strong gains. 
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index was up 0.6 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.8%. NBCC, HUDCO, SpiceJet, Indian Overseas Bank and Castrol were few of the top gainers.  
Among individual stocks - Bank of India, Delhivery, IndiGo, LIC Housing Finance, Medplus Health Services, Mahindra Holidays, NIIT, RateGain Travel Technologies, Sundaram Fasteners, Tata Motors, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Pharma, TTK Healthcare, UPL and Whirlpool are likely to be in focus as these companies announce Q3 results today.
Global cues
Asian shares were seen tracking positive cues from the US. Hang Seng and Kospi had surged over 1.2 per cent. Nikkei and Straits Times gained 0.8 per cent, while Taiwan added 0.3 per cent.
BS Speical: What do fiscal targets mean for bond, equity markets? On Thursday, the US market ended with strong gains as traders shifted their focus from a likely lack of rate cut in March to corporate earnings. Dow Jones gained 1 per cent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied up to 1.3 per cent.
According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, while bets for a rate cut in March dropped to 37 per cent, bets of a rate cut in May were seen around 96 per cent.
Also read: Interim Budget: Infra focus, fiscal prudence are positives for street
The 10-year US Tresury bond yield dropped further down to 3.865 per cent. Among commodities, Gold futures advanced to $2,070 per ounce, while Brent Oil dipped below $80 per barrel.

Key Events

9:27 AM

All sectors in green; Realty leads

9:24 AM

Broader indices gain lin line with benchmarks

9:22 AM

Eicher, HDFC Life, Maruti top drags

9:20 AM

Adani Ports, BPCL, Coal India additional winners on Nifty

9:19 AM

Heatmap: ICICI Bank, IT majors lead gains on Sensex

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty tops 21,850

9:17 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex zooms 500 pts

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee strengthens 9 paise to open at 82.88/$

9:03 AM

What do fiscal targets mean for bond, equity markets?

8:45 AM

A 5,800% renewables stock surge has some Indian investors worried

8:33 AM

Stocks to watch on Feb 2: Indian Hotels, Hero Moto, Eicher, NMDC, RITES

8:29 AM

Will focus on compliance first, and not technology, says Paytm CEO

8:11 AM

Bull Spread strategy for IndiGo Feb expiry amid strength on daily charts

8:06 AM

Downtrend on charts for Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma: Check key levels

7:46 AM

US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq rally 1% on earnings optimism

10:00 AM

Indian Hotels up 3% on firm Q3 results

9:55 AM

NMDC gains 2% as January sales grow 19% YoY

The firm has recorded iron ore production of 4.54 million metric tons (mt) in January this year, a growth of 8 per cent against last year. Its sales grew 18.8 per cent YoY to 4.56 million metric tons.

9:49 AM

Eicher Motors slips 2% as January sales miss estimates

Royal Enfield sold 76,187 motorcycles in January this year, up 2 per cent against the 74,746 units sold a year ago. Export sales dropped 20 per cent YoY to 5,631 units for the month.

9:35 AM

RITES sinks 5% on weak Q3 results

Its consolidated profit in Q3 fell 12 per cent to Rs 129 crore from last year. Revenue grew just 0.8 per cent to Rs 683 crore. 

9:32 AM

Paytm crashes 20% for second day as lending paused for 'few weeks'

The company's management said that lending will be on a pause for a couple of weeks till operational changes take effect post RBI action. 

9:03 AM

What do fiscal targets mean for bond, equity markets?

The government’s aggressive fiscal targets set bond markets on fire. So, will the government's fiscal gliding path provide the necessary balm to bond, and in turn equity markets? WATCH VIDEO

8:57 AM

Interim Budget 2024-25: Banks likely to see heavy trading gains in Q4

Commercial banks are likely to post heavy trading profits in the January-March period after a lacklustre third quarter, as government bond yields fell in response to a lower than expected fiscal deficit target for FY25 announced in the interim Budget, translating into lower market borrowing. READ MORE


8:53 AM

Interim Budget: Infra focus, fiscal prudence are positives for street

The interim Budget on Thursday maintained the government’s focus on infrastructure development while surprising the street with its fiscal deficit target. In an election year, the government resisted the temptation to announce populist measures. READ MORE


8:49 AM

Automakers post highest ever monthly passenger vehicle wholesales in Jan

The preceding peak occurred in October 2023, with domestic sales by automakers reaching 391,811 units in India during the festive period. READ MORE

8:45 AM

A 5,800% renewables stock surge has some Indian investors worried

India’s renewable energy stocks have enjoyed a scorching rally for the past two years as retail buyers pile in, but their extended valuations are flashing warning signs. READ MORE

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News