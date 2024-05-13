Stocks to watch on May 13: TaMo, ICICI Bank, BEML, JK Cement

Stocks to watch today: Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex could open on a lower note on Monday, following the trend in Asian markets and indications from GIFT Nifty pointing towards a weaker start.

As of 7:09 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 50 points at 22,091 levels compared to Nifty50 futures.

One of the primary factors contributing to this bearish sentiment is the heavy selling activity by foreign investors. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have aggressively offloaded stocks nearly Rs 25,000 crore in the current month alone.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks to track on May 13.



Tata Motors: The company’s profit zoomed 222 per cent to Rs 17,407.2 crore in Q4FY24 on the back of robust performances across all automotive sectors. Its total revenue climbed 14.3 per cent to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Additionally, the board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 6 per ordinary share and Rs 6.20 per 'A' ordinary share for FY24.

ICICI Bank: Bijith Bhaskar, the head of cards, payment solutions, e-Commerce ecosystem, merchant ecosystem, and consumer finance, is set to step down from his role effective May 18.

Adani Enterprises: Company is planning to invest Rs 80,000 crore in FY25. Adani Enterprises, led by Gautam Adani, aims to allocate a major portion to bolster new energy ventures and airport infrastructure.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)

BEML's Q4 earnings showcased strong growth, with net profit soaring 62.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 256.8 crore. Revenue also witnessed a healthy uptick of 9.1 per cent to Rs 1,513.7 crore. Ebitda surged 29.2 per cent to Rs 370.4 crore, with an improvement in margin to 24.5 per cent from 20.7 per cent year-on-year basis (Y-o-Y).

JK Cement

JK Cement reported robust performance in Q4, with net profit doubling to Rs 219.7 crore compared to the previous year. The company's revenue climbed by 11.8 per cent to Rs 3,105.8 crore, while Ebitda jumped 85.7 per cent to Rs 649.9 crore. Margin, meanwhile, expanded to 760 basis points (bps) 20.3 per cent in Q4FY24, from 12.6 per cent in Q4FY23.

APL Apollo Tubes

APL Apollo Tubes's profit declined 15.6 per cent to Rs 170.4 crore. However, revenue grew 7.6 per cent to Rs 4,765.7 crore. Ebitda dipped 13.2 per cent to Rs 280.3 crore, resulting in a margin contraction to 5 per cent from 7.3 per cent YoY.

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC)

ITDC exhibited impressive performance in Q4, with net profit soaring by 68 per cent YoY to Rs 32.4 crore. Despite a slight decline in revenue by 3.8 per cent to Rs 147.8 crore, Ebitda surged 62 per cent to Rs 32.4 crore, leading to a margin improvement to 22 per cent from 13 per cent Y-o-Y.

Zydus Life

The pharmaceutical company secured final nod from US FDA for Dexamethasone Tablets USP, 1 mg. It is used to treat conditions such as arthritis, blood/hormone disorders, allergic reactions, skin diseases, and eye problems.