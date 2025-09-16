Top stocks to buy today, Sept 16: Analyst bets on Bajaj Finserv, Blue Jet

Stock Recommendations

Bajaj Finserv (BFS) – ADD

CMP: ₹2,080

FV: ₹2,315

Support: ₹2,050/2,010

Resistance: ₹2,125/2.175

Bajaj Finserv (BFS) is one of India’s leading diversified financial services groups with interests spanning lending, insurance, asset management, broking, health-tech and fintech platforms. Through its flagship subsidiaries ; Bajaj Finance (consumer and SME lending, housing finance), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance (BAGIC), Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance (BALIC) and emerging businesses like Bajaj Finserv Health, Bajaj Finserv Direct and Bajaj AMC, the company addresses the full financial lifecycle of individuals and enterprises.

BFS caters to over 130 million customers through a wide distribution network of 4,000+ locations and 550,000+ distributors. Its lending arm, Bajaj Finance, is India’s largest and most profitable NBFC with a $47.9 billion AUM and 100 million customer franchise. Bajaj Housing Finance is amongst the fastest growing HFCs with 29 per cent AUM CAGR and industry-leading profitability. In insurance, BAGIC is the 3rd largest general insurer with superior combined ratios and ROEs, while BALIC has delivered a 38 per cent CAGR in Value of New Business over five years. Emerging platforms like Bajaj Finserv Health and Direct strengthen customer engagement across health, wealth and digital services.

Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated performance remains strong, with FY25 revenue of $12.7 billion and PAT of $1.0 billion, translating into a 20 per cent CAGR in income and 18 per cent CAGR in net worth over the past decade. The core thesis rests on (1) sustained leadership in lending with best-in-class asset quality, (2) improving profitability in insurance, aided by margin expansion at BALIC and superior underwriting at BAGIC, (3) Value from emerging businesses (health-tech, marketplace, AMC), and (4) robust digital and AI-driven transformation enhancing scalability and efficiency. Valuation comfort stems from its Sum-of-the-Parts structure, where Bajaj Finance accounts for ~75 per cent of value, while insurance and new businesses provide incremental upside.

Blue Jet – ADD CMP: ₹714 FV: ₹900 Support: ₹705/670 Resistance: ₹744/780 Blue Jet is a niche specialty pharma ingredient and intermediate company, offering niche products targeted toward innovators and MNC generic companies. Since its incorporation in CY1968, it has established a CDMO business model with specialised chemistry capabilities in contrast media intermediates and high-intensity sweeteners. Over the years, Blue Jet has built a customer base, supported by multi-year contracts. Its product capabilities across the pharma and healthcare categories have evolved with its customers' needs, supported by its manufacturing capabilities and technology-led product development. As on 1HFY24, Blue Jet had a base of 600+ customers in 35 countries.