Stocks to Watch today, Aug 8: Titan, BSE, Biocon, LIC, Godrej Consumer

Stocks to watch today, Friday, August 8, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a muted start on Friday as investors watch developments around US-Russia peace talks, Indian equity markets are likely to witness a muted start on Friday as investors watch developments around US-Russia peace talks, India's response to US trade tariffs and the last batch of Q1 earnings. At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,646 points, down 49 points or 0.2 per cent.

Asian markets were trading mixed on Friday, following US markets. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.93 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.31 per cent, and China's CSI 300 index was also trading 0.2 per cent lower. Australia's ASX 200 index was down 0.14 per cent.

On Thursday, US markets pared early gains amid profit booking. The S&P 500 index was almost flat with a negative bias, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.51 per cent lower. Here are the key stocks to watch today: Bharti Airtel: Indian Continent Investment (ICIL), a promoter entity-led by Sunil Bharti Mittal is likely to sell a 0.8 per cent stake in the telecom major on Friday to raise up to ₹9,300 crore ($1.06 billion) via block deals. The sale proceeds are likely to be channelled towards the purchase of a stake in Haier India, Business Standard reported.

State Bank of India: The country's largest public sector bank is scheduled to announce its June 2025 quarter results today. According to analysts' estimates, SBI's Q1FY26 net profit growth is likely to remain flat. While slippages in the agriculture sector may increase, the bank's loan book is expected to grow in line with, or potentially ahead of, the overall industry trend. CHECK SBI Q1 Preview Titan Company: The fashion accessories manufacturer reported consolidated operating revenue of ₹14,673 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (Q1FY26), up 20.4 per cent from ₹12,188 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) grew 52.5 per cent to ₹1,091 crore compared to ₹715 crore in Q1FY25.

BSE: The stock exchange reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹958.4 crore in Q1FY26, up 59.2 per cent from ₹601.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its profit before tax (PBT) grew 103.5 per cent to ₹539.4 crore from ₹265 crore in the Q1FY25. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL): The oil marketing company The oil marketing company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1.1 trillion in Q1FY26 , down 2.7 per cent from ₹1.14 trillion in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Profit after tax grew 548.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,110.9 crore against ₹633.9 crore. Godrej Consumer Products: The company posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹3,661.9 crore, 10% compared to ₹3,331.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit remained flat at ₹452.5 crore against ₹450.7 crore in Q1FY25.