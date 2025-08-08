Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Bank Nifty August expiry; check strategy

1) Buy Bank Nifty (28-August Expiry) 55800 Call at 575 & simultaneously sell 56300 Call at 350

Lot Size 35

Cost of the strategy 225 (7875 per strategy)

Maximum profit 9625 If Bank Nifty closes at or above 56300 on 28 August expiry.

Breakeven Point 56025

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.22

Approx margin required 39000

-- Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures where Open interest has risen by 2 per cent along with price rise of 0.10 per cent

-- It has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the monthly chart.

-- Put writing is seen at 55000-55500 levels.

-- FIIS long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at oversold level, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)