HPCL Q1 results: Profit skyrockets 548% to ₹4,110 cr on improved margins

Revenue from operations, however, saw a marginal decline of about 0.65 per cent, at ₹1,20,700.34 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹1,21,488.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,110.93 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, skyrocketing approximately by 548 per cent from ₹633.94 crore recorded in the same period last year.
 
The rise was attributed to inventory gains and improved margins resulting from maintaining retail fuel prices. HPCL recorded a gross refining margin (GRM) of $3.08 per barrel for Q1 FY26, down from $5.03 per barrel in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations, however, saw a marginal decline of about 0.65 per cent. The company posted ₹1,20,700.34 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹1,21,488.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. 
Shares of HPCL closed at ₹402.55 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.
 
   

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

