Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff, saying India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, fishermen, or dairy farmers, even if it means paying a heavy price.
Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference today, the Prime Minister said, “For us, the welfare of our farmers is the highest priority. India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen. I know that I will have to pay a heavy personal price for this. But I am ready for it."
He further added, "India stands prepared today for its fishermen, livestock rearers, and every farmer of this nation. We are consistently working towards increasing farmers' incomes, reducing the cost of cultivation, and creating new sources of earnings. Our government has considered the strength of farmers as the foundation of the nation’s progress. That’s why the policies framed in recent years were not just about assistance, they were also aimed at building confidence among farmers.”
Also Read
#WATCH | Delhi: At the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay… pic.twitter.com/6NuBXZX9xr— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025
The statement from PM Modi is the first since the US President Donald Trump increased India's tariff rate to 50 per cent, up from 25 per cent for importing Russian oil. The first tranche of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports came into effect today. The implementation of the second tranche of 25 per cent would come into effect on August 27.
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order, increasing tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. In the executive order issued by the White House, Trump claimed that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.
In response, India termed the move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”, adding that New Delhi would take “all actions necessary to protect its national interests”.
In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.”
India-US stalled talks
As the trade tensions escalate between India and the US, at the heart of this lies the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement, which has barely seen any progress since talks began in March this year.
One of the sticking points between India and the US was New Delhi's refusal to provide duty concessions on agricultural goods, dairy, and genetically modified (GM) food products.