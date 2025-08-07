Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ready to pay heavy price for our farmers, fishermen: Modi on Trump tariffs

Ready to pay heavy price for our farmers, fishermen: Modi on Trump tariffs

Ready to pay heavy price for our farmers, fishermen: Modi on Trump tariffs

Modi, Narendra Modi, Kartavya Bhavan

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff, saying India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, fishermen, or dairy farmers, even if it means paying a heavy price. 
 
Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference today, the Prime Minister said, “For us, the welfare of our farmers is the highest priority. India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen. I know that I will have to pay a heavy personal price for this. But I am ready for it." 
 
He further added, "India stands prepared today for its fishermen, livestock rearers, and every farmer of this nation. We are consistently working towards increasing farmers' incomes, reducing the cost of cultivation, and creating new sources of earnings. Our government has considered the strength of farmers as the foundation of the nation’s progress. That’s why the policies framed in recent years were not just about assistance, they were also aimed at building confidence among farmers.”
 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Amid US strain, PM Narendra Modi set to visit China after 7 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kartavya Bhavan embodies resolve to fulfil nation's dreams, says PM

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

PM Modi to attend SCO summit in China, first visit after 2020 Galwan clash

Manila: President Donald Trump, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the ASEAN Summit at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

Trump imposes additional 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil

US President Donald Trump (left) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right)

Will call Modi, Xi, but not Trump: Brazil's Lula da Silva on tariff dispute

   
The statement from PM Modi is the first since the US President Donald Trump increased India's tariff rate to 50 per cent, up from 25 per cent for importing Russian oil. The first tranche of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports came into effect today. The implementation of the second tranche of 25 per cent would come into effect on August 27. 
 
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order, increasing tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. In the executive order issued by the White House, Trump claimed that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States. 
In response, India termed the move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”, adding that New Delhi would take “all actions necessary to protect its national interests”.
 
In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.” 

India-US stalled talks

 
As the trade tensions escalate between India and the US, at the heart of this lies the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement, which has barely seen any progress since talks began in March this year.
 
One of the sticking points between India and the US was New Delhi's refusal to provide duty concessions on agricultural goods, dairy, and genetically modified (GM) food products.
           

More From This Section

Irish police, Ireland

6-yr-old Indian-origin girl, chef assaulted in racist attacks in Ireland

Books

J-K govt bans 25 books for propagating false narrative, secessionism

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Ensured minimum disturbance while building Chenab, Anji bridges: LS told

Supreme Court, SC

Ex-SC judge flags executive interference in judges' appointment process

Mithun Chakraborty, Mithun

Cal HC grants interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in unpaid dues case

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Trump tariffs US India relations India oil imports agriculture sector Indian Farmers BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon