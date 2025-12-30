Stocks to Watch today: BEL, RVNL, Waaree Energies, Lemon Tree, IndiGo, RIL

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, December 30, 2025: The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 will likely open lower on Tuesday, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The future contract was quoting around 25,920, down 0.14 per cent or 37 points at 8:05 AM.

Weakness in Asia-Pacific share indices will also likely exert pressure on the NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex. Asia-Pacific share indices declined on Tuesday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as technology stocks took a breather.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI were trading 0.19 per cent and 0.04 per cent down, respectively, as of 7:43 a.m. The CSI 300 was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 4,640.1. Silver prices retreated after hitting a record high on Monday. However, on Tuesday, the future contract of the white metal pared some losses to trade 3.75 per cent higher at $73.12 an oounce.

Traders can expect volatility in Tuesday’s session because of NSE Nifty weekly and monthly contract expiries. In this backdrop, here's a list of stocks to watch today: Bharat Electronics: The company received an additional order worth ₹569 crore. Defence stocks: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore. Hence, Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Data Patterns (India), Cochin Shipyards, and Mazagondock Shipbuilders stocks will be in focus. Reliance Industries: RIL has denied reports which said that the government was seeking over $30 billion from Reliance Industries Ltd and BP as compensation for building larger-than-required facilities at the KG-D6 fields and subsequently failing to meet natural gas output targets.

Rail Vikas Nigam: It has emerged as the lowest bidder in an order from the East Coast Railways to set up waggon workshops at Kantabanji. The order is worth ₹201 crore. Cupid: The company is setting up a fast-moving consumer goods-focused facility in Saudi Arabia. InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo airline has hiked allowances for pilots by up to ₹2,000 with effect from January 1, Senco Gold: The company extended a strategic and marketing tie-up with August Jewellery Private Limited till March 31, 2026. August Jewellery has an omnichannel brand called Melorra. Lupin: The company has signed an exclusive agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for a novel GLP-1 receptor agonist. Credit Access Graameen, Satin Creditcare, Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday asked microfinance institutions to monitor the stress build-up on their books going forward.

Lemon Tree Hotels: They have executed a hotel operating agreement with their wholly-owned subsidiary Carnation Hotels Private Limited to operate an upcoming hotel at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The hotel will be named Lemon Tree Suites. Waaree Energies: They company appointed Jignesh Rathod as chief executive officer-designate after the resignation of Whole-time director and Chief Executive Officer Amit Paithankar. Rathod’s appointment as chief executive officer will come into effect from May 16, 2026. Paithankar will be relieved from his duties on May 15. Grasim Industries: The board approved a composite scheme of arrangements among Essel Mining & Industries Limited, Aditya Birla Group Company, and Aditya Birla Renewables Limited and their following subsidiaries.