Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at muted open; Silver tops $80 mark; Asian stocks trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, December 29, 2025: The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.08 per cent, as of 8:10 AM

Sensex Today, Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 29
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 29, 2025: Indian equity indices are poised for a flat opening on Monday, with subdued domestic and global cues keeping investors cautious as they look to the new year for fresh investment triggers. 

  The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.08 per cent, as of 8:10 AM. In major domestic cues, the government will release the industrial production data for November. 
 
Stock markets in Asia were trading mixed, while the global stock gauge traded near record highs. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific was up 0.38 per cent, led by gains in South Korea's Kospi and the Hang Seng index.
 
Wall Street ended last week near record highs but pared gains by the close, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipping 0.03 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively.
 
In commodities, silver climbed to a new peak, topping the $80 an ounce mark, before falling over 2 per cent.  

Nifty levels to watch

 
The Nifty 50 continues to trade in a narrow consolidation range, with 26,000 remaining a crucial psychological and technical support, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said. 
 
A decisive break below this level could lead to a mild corrective move towards the 25,900–25,800 zone, which aligns with recent swing lows and the 50-day moving average, Ponmudi said. On the upside, 26,160 is the immediate resistance, while the 26,250–26,300 zone remains a strong supply area. 
 

IPO today

 
There are no active offerings in the mainboards IPO segment, while the IPO of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. will enter its second day today in the SME segment. 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rights issues hit 28-year high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The number of rights issues more than doubled and hit a 28-year high in 2025, even as qualified institutional placements (QIPs) shrank amid a broader market correction and the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) revised framework for rights issues. READ MORE

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Record flows in 2025 underpin durability of SIP habit'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Steady SIP flows and rising retail participation anchor mutual fund growth in 2025, even as market sentiment tempers lumpsum investments and global risks cloud the outlook, Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer at HDFC AMC, said. READ MORE

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap index set for worst show in 7 years

Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the calendar year 2025 (CY25) nears a close, the smallcap index is set to report its worst performance in the past seven calendar years, data shows. 
 
Thus far in CY25, the BSE Smallcap index has slipped 7 per cent, recording its sharpest decline since CY18 when it had tanked 23.5 per cent. In CY19, the smallcap index had declined 6.8 per cent. READ MORE

7:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global market updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Across the Asia-Pacific, markets were trading mixed as investors kicked off the final trading week of the year. Last seen, mainland China’s CSI 300 index was down 0.04 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.5 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.74 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.54 per cent.
 
Overnight on Wall Street, major indices ended a light-volume post-Christmas session almost flat, even as the S&P 500 touched a fresh record intraday high. At the close, the S&P 500 dipped 0.03 per cent, the Dow Jones slipped 0.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq eased 0.09 per cent.

7:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

