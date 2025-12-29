Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at muted open; Silver tops $80 mark; Asian stocks trade mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 29, 2025: Indian equity indices are poised for a flat opening on Monday, with subdued domestic and global cues keeping investors cautious as they look to the new year for fresh investment triggers.

The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.08 per cent, as of 8:10 AM. In major domestic cues, the government will release the industrial production data for November.

Stock markets in Asia were trading mixed, while the global stock gauge traded near record highs. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific was up 0.38 per cent, led by gains in South Korea's Kospi and the Hang Seng index.

Wall Street ended last week near record highs but pared gains by the close, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipping 0.03 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively.

In commodities, silver climbed to a new peak, topping the $80 an ounce mark, before falling over 2 per cent.

Nifty levels to watch

The Nifty 50 continues to trade in a narrow consolidation range, with 26,000 remaining a crucial psychological and technical support, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said.

A decisive break below this level could lead to a mild corrective move towards the 25,900–25,800 zone, which aligns with recent swing lows and the 50-day moving average, Ponmudi said. On the upside, 26,160 is the immediate resistance, while the 26,250–26,300 zone remains a strong supply area.

IPO today