Stocks to Watch today, Dec 29: Coforge, Tech M, Lenskart, PNB, Ola, Timex

Stocks to watch today, Monday, December 29, 2025: The GIFT Nifty indicated marginal gains for the NSE Nifty 50 at the open on Monday. The future contract was trading 0.14 per cent, or 36 points, higher at 26,096 as of 8:15 AM.

Share indices in Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Monday. South Korea’s KOSPI and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 1.34 per cent and 0.61 per cent higher, respectively. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.46 per cent.

Silver prices,too, hit a new high on Monday. The white metal future was trading 0.44 per cent higher at $77.7 after hitting a record high of $82.67 an ounce earlier in the day. Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today, Dec 29: Coforge: The IT company has announced that it will acquire Encora US by the second quarter of the financial year 2027. The company will conduct a qualified institutional placement to raise funds to acquire Encora US. Punjab National Bank: The public sector bank, on Friday, reported a loan fraud of ₹2,434 crore against the erstwhile promoters of SREI Equipment Finance and SREI Infrastructure Finance. However, the entire outstanding amount has been provided for in the balance sheet.

Vedanta: The company received an order for a penalty worth ₹31.52 lakh, including tax, from Bengaluru tax authorities. Lloyds Enterprises: The company entered a loan agreement to convert its warrants of Lloyds Metals and Energy to meet the balance sheet consideration. It will convert the warrants from Tata Capital for ₹211 crore, Bajaj Finance of ₹75 crore and Jio Credit for ₹75 crore. Diamond Power Projects: It received an order worth ₹66.18 crore from Hild Projects Private Limited. Akum Drugs and Pharmaceutical: Senior Management Personnel, Rajkumar Bafna, the president, resigned from his post. His resignation will come into effect from December 31.

India Pesticides: The company received the registration for one of its fungicide formulations in Australia. Lenskart Solutions: Its subsidiary, Stellio Ventures, S.L., has approved the incorporation of a new subsidiary named Stellio Ventures UK on December 26. Thai Casting: The company received an order worth ₹12.43 crores to supply various automotive components and non-automotive products. Tech Mahindra: The Mahindra Educational Institutions board approved the allotment of 1.65 million shares on a preferential basis through private placement to the Mahindra Knowledge Trust. Sigachi Industries: Director and CEO of the company, Amit Raj Sinha, was remanded on December 27 in connection with the ongoing investigation relating to the fire incident at the company's Hyderabad Unit located at Pashamylaram, which occurred back in June. Timex Group India: Reports suggest Timex Group Luxury Watches BV -- Promoter Group -- could sell an 8.93 per cent stake in the company via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on December 29–30 at a likely floor price of ₹275 per share. Ceigall India: Ceigall India's arm has bagged a letter of award for order worth ₹1,089 crore from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation.