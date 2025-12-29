Smallcap index set for worst show in 7 years; time to cherry-pick?

As the calendar year 2025 (CY25) nears a close, the smallcap index is set to report its worst performance in the past seven calendar years, data shows. Thus far in CY25, the BSE Smallcap index has slipped 7 per cent, recording its sharpest decline since CY18 when it had tanked 23.5 per cent. In CY19, the smallcap index had declined 6.8 per cent.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 (up 10.1 per cent) and BSE Sensex (up 8.8 per cent) in CY25 have recorded positive returns for the 10th straight calendar year.

Most small-cap stocks, according to analysts, were richly valued in CY25 after their sharp run in the last two calendar years when the smallcap index had zoomed 47.5 per cent (in CY23), followed by 29.3 per cent surge in CY24.

The rally, amid rich valuations, tepid corporate earnings growth and trade war fears had seen analysts turn cautious as regards this segment. Those at Bernstein, for instance, had cashed out from most of the small-cap stocks they held in their portfolio right at the start of the year. ALSO READ | From valuations to profits: How investors should position portfolio in 2026 "We dismantled our small-and mid-cap (SMID) portfolio in January 2025 following a strong performance in 2024, choosing to hold cash. Even after upgrading mid-caps to 'neutral' mid-year, we refrained from adding any stock positions, reflecting a disciplined stance amid elevated valuations and uneven earnings visibility," wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director at Bernstein in a recent note.

Negative returns Over 50 per cent, or 660 stocks, from the BSE 1000 index recorded negative returns during CY25. The index measures the performance of 1000 of the largest and most liquid Indian companies within the BSE AllCap index and accounted for 94 per cent of the market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies. Stocks of Ola Electric Mobility, Praj Industries, Tejas Networks, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, KNR Constructions, Newgen Software, Route Mobile and Whirlpool of India saw their price tank by up to 62 per cent during CY25. On an overall basis, the market's showing in CY25 was varied with automobiles (domestic) and financials doing well across market-caps, ownership (private or PSU banks) and type (banks, capital markets, insurance, NBFCs) but most other sectors struggling.

ALSO READ | Largecap funds in 2026: Earnings visibility, valuations support outlook PSU Bank, Metal, Auto, Financial Services and Telecom were the top sectors that gained between 10 and 23 per cent during the year on the BSE, while Realty and Information Technology (IT) indices slipped 13 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, data shows. Small-cap stocks' outlook 2026 The sharp fall in the small-cap stocks, analysts believe, have made valuations a bit more palatable. Investors, they suggest, can start to buy the stocks on a dip from a long-term perspective. The next two months, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, would be a good opportunity to buy select small-cap stocks at attractive prices as several stocks in this segment have corrected sharply and turned appealing buys.