Rights issues hit 28-year high as QIPs shrink amid market correction

Equity markets were under pressure due to declining corporate profits and a punitive 50 per cent trade tariff imposed by the US on India. Although the benchmark Nifty and Nifty Midcap 100 hit fresh intraday highs in 2025, the broader market correction was far sharper, with 60 per cent of the top 1,000 stocks by market capitalisation posting negative returns.

“QIPs are hard to execute when markets correct the way they did this year. Most issuances are in the small and midcap segment, and the correction there has been the steepest. When a stock corrects, it becomes difficult to do a QIP because the issue price is an average of the stock’s price over a certain period. When you’re doing an initial public offering (IPO), you don’t have to worry about that because there is no reference point,” said Ajay Garg, managing director of Equirus.