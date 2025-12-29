Monday, December 29, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Vedanta gains 2% on Depo graphite-vanadium block win; up 20% in 14 sessions

Vedanta gains 2% on Depo graphite-vanadium block win; up 20% in 14 sessions

Vedanta said it was declared the successful bidder for the Depo Graphite-Vanadium Block under the Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche IV conducted by the Ministry of Mines

Vedanta share price

Vedanta

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. rose over 2 per cent on Monday after it was declared the successful bidder for the Depo Graphite–Vanadium block under the critical mineral auctions.
 
The mining company's stock rose as much as 2.5 per cent during the day to a new high of ₹616 per share, the biggest intraday gain since December 16 this year. The Vedanta stock pared gains to trade 1.9 per cent higher at ₹612.8 apiece, compared to a 0.07 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:31 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for 14 straight sessions, rising 20 per cent in the process and currently trade at 2.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. Vedanta's counter has risen 37 per cent so far this year compared to a 10 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Vedanta has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.39 trillion.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Vedanta secures Depo Graphite–Vanadium block 

Vedanta, on Friday, said it has been declared the successful bidder for the Depo Graphite–Vanadium Block under the Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche IV conducted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.
 
The company received the letter confirming its successful bidder status on December 26, 2025, following the completion of all statutory compliances. Vedanta said the acquisition would further strengthen its critical minerals portfolio.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government, last week, issued a conditional "No Objection Certificate" to Vedanta Limited (Cairn Oil & Gas Division) for drilling 20 onshore wells in Krishna district.  ALSO READ | Nifty Metal index hits record high, surges 27% in CY2025; here's why

NCLT Mumbai approves Vedanta demerger 

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), earlier this month, gave its approval to Vedanta's demerger proposal, clearing the way for the group to reorganise its operations into five distinct, sector-specific entities.
 
The plan involves the demerger of its five business units, including Aluminium, Power, Oil & Gas, and Steel & Ferrous. The scheme will be executed as a simple vertical split, wherein for every one share of Vedanta held, shareholders will receive one share in each of the four newly formed entities.
 
This is a positive development for the company, as the demerger represents a value unlocking event. The high growth Aluminium and Power business is expected to command better valuations compared to the current conglomerate structure, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
Vedanta’s consolidated revenue for the September quarter rose 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹39,218 crore, while Ebitda jumped 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,612 crore, with margins expanding 69 bps to 34 per cent. Profit before exceptional items rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,026 crore. Net debt/Ebitda improved to 1.37x, and the company’s credit rating was reaffirmed at ‘AA’.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

