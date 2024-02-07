Home / Markets / News / Nifty likely to face resistance in 21,970-22,125 band: HDFC Securities

Nifty likely to face resistance in 21,970-22,125 band: HDFC Securities

Among individual stocks, Vinay Rajani, technical & derivative analyst at HDFC Securities, recommends to Buy NCC and Sonata Software for up to 18 per cent upside.

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Vinay Rajani Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:47 AM IST
Nifty View

The Nifty rose on Feb 06, almost negating the bearish pattern of the last two days. It however needs to close above 21,970 to remove any bearish expectations for the near term.

The Nifty could now face resistance in the 21,970-22,125 band while 21,727 could offer support on downfalls.

BUY
NCC
Last close: Rs 219
Target: Rs 260
Stop-loss: Rs 182

On 10 Jan 2024, the stock broke out from the upward sloping trend line on the daily chart. Price breakout was accompanied with jump in volumes. On 18 Jan 2024, the stock witnessed throwback fall and reversed north, resuming its primary uptrend.

The stock price is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and Oscillators like DMI and RSI have turned bullish on the daily charts.

BUY
Sonata Software
Last close: Rs 820
Target: Rs 880
Stop-loss: Rs 762

The stock price has broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. The stock has registered fresh all time highs with jump in volumes. Stock found support on its 20 DEMA and resumed it’s primary uptrend.

Indicators and Oscillators like DMI and RSI have turned bullish on the daily charts.

(Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are personal).

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

