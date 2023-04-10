JSW Steel Q4 consolidated crude steel output rises 13% to 6.58 MT

JSW Steel on Monday posted a 13 per cent growth in its consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonne (MT) during the fourth quarter of FY23.

The company had produced 5.81 MT crude steel from operations in India and the US in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a statement.

For the whole 2022-23 fiscal, the company's crude steel production was at 24.15 MT, up 24 per cent, from 19.51 MT in FY22.

The consolidated crude steel production in FY23 was the highest, JSW Steel said.

"While the company achieved 100 per cent of its guidance for consolidated Indian operations, production volumes at JISPL (JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd) and JSW Steel USA - Ohio were impacted due to shutdowns and subdued market conditions for part of the year," it said.

Part of USD 22 billion JSW Group, JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.