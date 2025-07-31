Stocks to Watch today, July 31: M&M, Tata Steel, Jio Financial Services

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, July 31, 2025: Indian equity markets are expected to start on a lower note on Thursday following US President Donald Trump’s unexpected announcement of imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1.

Amidst this, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,650, down by 196 points as of 08:10 AM.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday as investors weighed the impact of the US's 15 per cent tariffs on South Korean imports and awaited the Bank of Japan’s upcoming policy announcement. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.21 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.14 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.53 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices reversed earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged and signaled a reduced likelihood of a rate cut in September. The broader S&P 500 closed down 0.12 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.40 per cent. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite managed to eke out a gain of 0.15 per cent. Meanwhile, here is the list of stocks to watch during today’s trading session: Hyundai Motor India: The automaker reported a decline of 8.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,369.23 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) from ₹1,489.65 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q1FY25). This decline in profit, the company said, was weighed down by sluggish domestic demand, weak hatchback sales, tense geopolitical situations, and macroeconomic uncertainty. The company’s revenue from operations witnessed a drop of 5.56 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16,179.62 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹17,131.25 crore in Q1FY25.

Tata Steel: The company reported a jump of 116.51 per cent Y-o-Y in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) at ₹2,077.68 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹959.61 crore reported in Q1FY25. The growth in profit was led by an increase in net steel realizations and planned cost reductions. The steel major’s total consolidated revenue stood at ₹53,178.12 crore, down 2.91 per cent Y-o-Y. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company reported a jump of 24 per cent Y-o-Y in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,083 crore for Q1FY26 from ₹3,283 crore reported in Q1FY25. The profit was driven by broad-based growth across business verticals. The company’s total income from operations rose to ₹45,529 crore in Q1FY26 against ₹37,218 crore in Q1FY25.

PowerGrid Corporation: The company posted a net profit of ₹3,630.58 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 2.5 per cent drop from ₹3,723.92 crore reported in Q1FY25. The company’s board has also approved raising its borrowing limit for FY26 from ₹16,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore. Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, entered into a definitive agreement with Lannett Seller Holdco, Inc., under which Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. will acquire 100 per cent membership interest in Lannett Company LLC from Lannett Seller Holdco, Inc. Tata Motors: TML CV Holding Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, will launch an all-cash tender offer for Iveco Group N.V. The offer, made via a Dutch-incorporated vehicle, targets all 271.2 crore common shares listed on Euronext Milan. Each share will be acquired at €14.1 in cash following Iveco’s sale of its defence business. The goal is full ownership and subsequent delisting of Iveco from Euronext Milan.

Jio Financial Services: The company's board has approved raising funds through the issuance of up to 50 crore warrants for cash at a price of ₹316.50 per warrant. Each warrant is convertible into 1 fully paid-up equity share of the company of face value ₹10 each at a premium of ₹306.50, aggregating up to ₹15,825 crore by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis. LTIMindtree: The company has launched BlueVerse CraftStudio, a next-generation agency that harnesses Adobe’s latest AI-powered innovations to help organizations streamline their marketing operations and unlock significant business benefits. Q1 results today Among the companies scheduled to release their Q1FY26 results today include Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Coal India, Vedanta, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Swiggy, Mankind Pharma, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company.