Here's why Apollo Hospitals & 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today

Religare stock recommendation:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. | LTP: ₹ 7450 | Buy | Target: ₹ 7,850 | Stop-loss: ₹7230

Apollo Hospitals continues to maintain its structurally strong uptrend, marked by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows. Following a corrective phase, the stock witnessed a sharp V-shaped recovery, pushing it to a new all-time high. It is currently consolidating in a narrow range near its recent peak, a healthy sign of strength as it digests prior gains. This consolidation at elevated levels indicates underlying buying interest and sets the stage for the next leg of the rally. With a favorable risk-reward setup, traders may consider initiating long positions at current levels.

PI Industries Ltd. | LTP: ₹ 4324.20 | Buy | Target: ₹ 4,590 | Stop-loss: ₹4,180 The chemical sector, including the agrochemical stocks, is witnessing strong traction, and PI Industries is moving in tandem. The PI Industries stock has been in a sustained uptrend for the past four months after successfully retesting its 200-week exponential moving average. Recently, it broke out of a month-long consolidation range on healthy volumes, signaling a continuation of the primary uptrend. The breakout, backed by improving momentum and volume support, reinforces bullish sentiment. Traders can look to enter fresh long positions at current levels, in line with the prevailing strength.