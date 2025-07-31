Here's why Apollo Hospitals & 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today

Religare stock recommendation:
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. | LTP: ₹ 7450 | Buy | Target: ₹ 7,850 | Stop-loss: ₹7230
Apollo Hospitals continues to maintain its structurally strong uptrend, marked by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows. Following a corrective phase, the stock witnessed a sharp V-shaped recovery, pushing it to a new all-time high. It is currently consolidating in a narrow range near its recent peak, a healthy sign of strength as it digests prior gains. This consolidation at elevated levels indicates underlying buying interest and sets the stage for the next leg of the rally. With a favorable risk-reward setup, traders may consider initiating long positions at current levels.
PI Industries Ltd. | LTP: ₹ 4324.20 | Buy | Target: ₹ 4,590 | Stop-loss: ₹4,180
The chemical sector, including the agrochemical stocks, is witnessing strong traction, and PI Industries is moving in tandem. The PI Industries stock has been in a sustained uptrend for the past four months after successfully retesting its 200-week exponential moving average. Recently, it broke out of a month-long consolidation range on healthy volumes, signaling a continuation of the primary uptrend. The breakout, backed by improving momentum and volume support, reinforces bullish sentiment. Traders can look to enter fresh long positions at current levels, in line with the prevailing strength.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. | LTP: ₹1,733.80 | Buy | Target: ₹ 1,850 | Stop-loss: ₹1670
Sun Pharma is showing renewed strength amid continued outperformance in the pharmaceutical sector during the broader market correction. After a phase of consistent selling pressure, the stock has stabilized and broken out of a two-month consolidation zone, also surpassing a previous swing high. It has reclaimed its short- to long-term moving averages, further confirming a bullish reversal. Given the positive outlook for the sector and the stock’s strong technical setup, fresh long positions can be considered at current levels.
(Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra, SVP-research at Religare Broking Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app